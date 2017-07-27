Tyree Corley Arrested In Shooting Death Of Kathy Hardy In Renaissance Park July 16

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Tyree Tichion Corley, 21, was arrested and charged with felony murder and especially aggravated robbery as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Kathy Hardy. Corley is in custody at the Hamilton County Jail.



Chattanooga Police officials said they appreciate the assistance they received from law enforcement partners at the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Kathy Hardy, 45, was identified as the woman who was shot and killed in Renaissance Park in downtown Chattanooga early Sunday morning, July 16.

At approximately 12:35 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot at 150 River St. in Renaissance Park.

Police received a report of a person shot somewhere along the riverfront downtown.

Police, with assistance from the fire department, searched by land and water for an extended period of time.

Ms. Hardy was located on a pier in Renaissance Park. She had succumbed to her injuries.

Police said early Sunday afternoon, "Investigators have made contact with witnesses and persons who may be connected to the incident. These conversations have led investigators to conclude that there is no immediate threat to the public at this time. Investigators are asking that if you have any information concerning this incident that you call police immediately at 423-643-5100."

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are actively investigating the incident.

