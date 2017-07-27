 Thursday, July 27, 2017 76.5°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Desmond Clay Shot And Killed On Wilcox Boulevard

Thursday, July 27, 2017
Desmond Clay
Chattanooga Police said 39-year-old Desmond Clay was shot and killed while driving in a vehicle on Wilcox Boulevard on Wednesday night.
 
At 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a person shot call at 3399 Wilcox Blvd.
 
The victim was located in a vehicle that crashed into a business. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. He died at the hospital.

His twin brother, Demond Clay, was shot in 2010.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.

Anyone in the area that may have heard or witnessed anything suspicious, please call investigators using the Homicide Tip Line 423-643-5100.

 

 


