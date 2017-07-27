Desmond Clay Shot And Killed On Wilcox Boulevard

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Chattanooga Police said 39-year-old Desmond Clay was shot and killed while driving in a vehicle on Wilcox Boulevard on Wednesday night.

At 10:18 p.m., o fficers responded to a person shot call at 3399 Wilcox Blvd.

The v ictim was located in a vehicle that crashed into a business. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital. He died at the hospital.

His twin brother, Demond Clay, was shot in 2010.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are following all actionable leads.