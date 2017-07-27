Family Making Many Trips To Chattanooga From McMinnville Looking For Rickey Jo Christian

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Family members of Rickey Jo Christian say he has not been seen since June 6 and they have made a number of trips to Chattanooga searching for him.

Michelle Christian said, "He is missing and our family is desperate for answers. No one in the family has seen or heard from him since June 6.

"He was last seen near 37th and Clio streets.

"He usually calls his 13-year-old daughter several times a week but has not done so since the 6th. My husband and I have been coming from McMinnville (Warren County) every few days, driving the streets of Chattanooga, handing out flyers, and knocking on doors to no avail. Please help us as we are desperate.

"We refuse to give up hope but we are running out of options."