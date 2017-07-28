Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

 Monday, July 24, 2017 76.1°F   thunderstorms and rain   Heavy Thunderstorms and Rain

Friday, July 28, 2017

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time.'

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

July 28, 2017

July 24, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 23, 2017

PHOTOS: Smith Farm Sunflowers


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON  172 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton ... (click for more)

The Smith Farm reveals some 20 acres or more of brilliant yellow sunflowers. The farm is on Ooltewah - Georgetown Road. (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARMOUR, NEAL LAVON  172 SIGNAL HILLS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405  Age at Arrest: 42 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County BURGLARY (GENERAL CATEGORY) --- BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD  2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Something To Protect Our Children

It is unconscionable in this day and age that these children had to exist in such deplorable conditions and that an innocent baby suffered and died alone in a locked car.  Yes, there is blame and accountability considering this family had child neglect charges filed a few years ago (that were apparently dropped and expunged) and a large part of the responsibility should ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Not Many Know This

The best story of the summer – by far – came out of Panama City over the Fourth of July weekend when over 80 total strangers on a Panama City beach responded to screams. Two boys, ages 14 and 11, were caught in a rip tide and all of these “angels” quickly formed a human chain -- over 80 people with their arms locked -- to stretch out in the water, reach those kids and tug them out ... (click for more)

Sports

Thompson, Bell Win Scenic City Scorcher Race

Saturday was another record-breaking day for runners in Chattanooga and we aren’t talking about the heat and humidity. It was the third-annual Scenic City Scorcher two-mile race held in flat and fast Heritage Landing where 48 of the 120 participants broke a Tennessee state record for their particular age. Christian Thompson was the overall winner for the second-straight year ... (click for more)

Lookouts Rally Falls Short In Sunday's 6-4 Loss At Mobile

MOBILE, Ala.  -- Sherman Johnson hit a two-run double in the second inning, and Alberto Triunfel singled three times as the Mobile BayBears topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 6-4 on Sunday.  Trailing 6-1, the Lookouts rallied for three runs in the eighth inning but that would be all for the night. Lookouts starting pitcher Felix Jorge (8-2) was shelled for the second ... (click for more)


