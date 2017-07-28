 Friday, July 28, 2017 75.0°F   patches of fog   Patches of Fog

Girl, 11, Missing In Cleveland After Returning To Ocoee Middle School Soccer Field To Get Keys

Friday, July 28, 2017
Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina
Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina

An 11-year-old girl is missing in Cleveland after returning to a soccer field to retrieve some keys that had been left there.

Cleveland Police said on Thursday at 10:01 p.m., Arleth Yazmin Linares Medina was reported missing by her mother, Rosa Medina. 

Mrs Medina stated that she took her daughters, Arleth, and Andrea, age 3, to the Ocoee Middle Soccer Field to walk between 6:30 and 7 p.
m. Mrs Medina stated that when the family returned around 8 p.m. Arleth noticed that she had left the house keys at the soccer field.
 
Mrs Medina took the three-year-old child into the home to use the restroom and Arleth told Mrs. Medina that she would run to the soccer field to retrieve the keys. Arleth left the home around 8:20 p.m. When Arleth did not return home by 8:40 p.m., Mrs Medina went to the soccer field  to look for Arleth. Then, when Mrs Medina's search efforts were unsuccessful, she reported her daughter, Arleth, missing. 

Cleveland Police Department officers are searching the areas around the Medina neighborhood and the area where Arleth was believed to have traveled. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, Cleveland Fire Department, Lee University Campus Security and Bradley County Sheriff's Office are assisting in the search for the missing child. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cleveland Police 423-476-7511

