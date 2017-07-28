Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON
801 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
ALLEN, DEMETRIUS JAY
5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
-----
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT
1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111234
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
BAILES, PAUL TRACY
803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
-----
BOWEN, DANIEL DON
1720 PEA VINE ROAD MIDDLETON, 38052
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS
1612 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044354
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.
A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
6404 BRENDA COURT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BUNCH, JESSICA LEE
804 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 307520000
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO
400 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
CORLEY, TYREE TICHION
3810 SHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
-----
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
716 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
CROSS, HEATHER MARIE
112 MAPLE MILL LN MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
-----
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
-----
DAVIS, DAVID ALLEN
2704 EAST 44TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE
4212 LINTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
-----
DORISTE, MIGUEL
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
-----
DOSS, DANIEL
1604 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
-----
EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN
3535 MTN. CREEK RD #1003 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
FIELDS, TERRA A
6404 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
FOLKS, ROBERT
15 LAUREL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
FOREMAN, DERRICK D
5301 HARRISON PIKE MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
GADDIS, JOSHUA JAMES
1519 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GILL, DOUG JOSEPH
7637 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
GRAY, SANDY KYLE
1817 BOWLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME
2007 BAILEY AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
GRIMES, LARRY LEE
4710 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
-----
HAMPTON, GREGORY ALEXANDER
2108 WISDOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061863
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HENRY, RICKY LEE
726 ROBERTA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
HOLLAND, DAVID EDWARD
2608 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
4428 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
-----
HUTTO, CHRISTIE NICOLE
518 LATTIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
-----
JACKSON, ANTHONY DOUGLAS
1716 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
-----
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD
4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
JOHNSON, BRANDI NICOLE
510 CONE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
-----
JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE
3655 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
JOHNSON, SYLVESTER
1909 E. 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
-----
KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE
8112 ANGIE DRIVE CHATTAOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
-----
KING, LARESSA MICHELLE
6829 RAMSEY TOWN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
336 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
LEWIS, JOHN WAYNE
7102 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LOWE, MANDY RENE
5309 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
-----
MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE
2601 E. 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE
3018 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY APISON, 37353
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
METZGER, LANDON K
1122 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MOSER, PETER A
116 SPRING CITY DRIVE JOHNSON CITY, 376011742
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MURRAY, CODY THOMAS
310 EAST VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
NATION, CHRISTOPHER LEE
4212 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
-----
OSBORN, JONATHAN HENRY
1114 STAINBACK ROAD NASHVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
-----
PARKER, MICHAEL WAYNE
258 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM
-----
PERRY, DANIEL LEE
8701 ARBUTUS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
-----
RHODES, DIAMOND G
1604 KIRBY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL
3910 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
ROBINETTE, JAMES LAWRENCE
3619 PARHAM DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
ROMINES, KENYA MICHAEL
1217 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
SANDERS, KELLY LEE
5606 WINNIE SPAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
SCOTT, FORREST DUANE
1504 MORRIS HILL RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
STEVENS, STEPHEN HENRY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
-----
SUTHERLAND, SARA NICOLE
3409 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
1104 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TUCKER, DEVIN MICHELLE
1251 TOWNE HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
8824 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
-----
WALTON, MARCUS LEE
2002 MILEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
-----
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN
16 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL
1525 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
-----
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON
7135 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
WHITFIELD, JEREMIAH
771 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
-----
WILLIAMS, LAQUAVA SHUNEICE
284 WEST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
