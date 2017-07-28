Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON

801 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

-----

ALLEN, DEMETRIUS JAY

5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

-----

ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

-----

AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT

1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111234

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

-----

BAILES, PAUL TRACY

803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

-----

BOWEN, DANIEL DON

1720 PEA VINE ROAD MIDDLETON, 38052

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS

1612 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044354

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DEMETRIUS JAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/22/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 BAILES, PAUL TRACY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/22/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE BOWEN, DANIEL DON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/29/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/29/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BUNCH, JESSICA LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/04/1995

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE CANALES, DREMA SHAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Other



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/23/1976

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CORLEY, TYREE TICHION

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CROSS, HEATHER MARIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED) DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/18/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/20/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA) DORISTE, MIGUEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/09/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION DOSS, DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/12/1969

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/14/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

CONTEMPT OF COURT

CONTEMPT OF COURT EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 03/28/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

VANDALISM

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

RECKLESS DRIVING

POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY FIELDS, TERRA A

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GADDIS, JOSHUA JAMES

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/06/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRAY, SANDY KYLE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/27/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HARTLEY, TIMMY JAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/19/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/23/1979

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENRY, RICKY LEE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/07/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/10/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY HUTTO, CHRISTIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/25/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT) JACKSON, ANTHONY DOUGLAS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/07/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR JOHNSON, BRANDI NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/09/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS

FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JOHNSON, SYLVESTER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/28/1981

Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/23/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/31/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/05/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LEWIS, JOHN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, MANDY RENE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR MCKEE, DONA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 08/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/16/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED METZGER, LANDON K

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/24/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOON, KIANA NASHAY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MOSER, PETER A

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION MURRAY, CODY THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 NATION, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY NUNLEY, RONNIE DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARASSMENT OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 PERRY, DANIEL LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/22/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE POSEY, CARRIE ANN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/25/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 ROMINES, KENYA MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STEVENS, STEPHEN HENRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 03/10/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PROMOTING PROSTITUTION TAYLOR, THOMAS CLOGSTON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 07/14/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TUCKER, DEVIN MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/23/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/14/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/19/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/19/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO, GA)