Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Friday, July 28, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ADAMS, MARDARREIUS FOOQUON 
801 INDIAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
ALLEN, DEMETRIUS JAY 
5205 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE 
3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
-----
AUSTIN, TRAVIS LAMONT 
1511 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111234 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
-----
BAILES, PAUL TRACY 
803 S MOORE RD EAST RIDGE, 374122955 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
-----
BOWEN, DANIEL DON 
1720 PEA VINE ROAD MIDDLETON, 38052 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
BROOKS, MARCUS DEMETRIUS 
1612 EAST 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374044354 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.

A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID 
6404 BRENDA COURT DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
BUNCH, JESSICA LEE 
804 DISTRICT LINE RD TRENTON, 307520000 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO 
400 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
-----
CORLEY, TYREE TICHION 
3810 SHERWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
-----
CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN 
716 NORTH HIGHLAND PARK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
CROSS, HEATHER MARIE 
112 MAPLE MILL LN MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
-----
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD 
1702 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
-----
DAVIS, DAVID ALLEN 
2704 EAST 44TH STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE 
4212 LINTON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
-----
DORISTE, MIGUEL 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
-----
DOSS, DANIEL 
1604 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS 
3717 MARK TWAIN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
-----
EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN 
3535 MTN. CREEK RD #1003 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
-----
FIELDS, TERRA A 
6404 BRENDA COURT HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
FOLKS, ROBERT 
15 LAUREL CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
FOREMAN, DERRICK D 
5301 HARRISON PIKE MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
GADDIS, JOSHUA JAMES 
1519 OLD CHATTANOOGA PIKE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
GILL, DOUG JOSEPH 
7637 PASSPORT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
-----
GRAY, SANDY KYLE 
1817 BOWLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTIAN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
-----
GREEN, ANTHONY JEROME 
2007 BAILEY AVE APT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
GRIMES, LARRY LEE 
4710 TOMAHAWK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
-----
HAMPTON, GREGORY ALEXANDER 
2108 WISDOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374061863 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL LITTERING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
HENRY, RICKY LEE 
726 ROBERTA DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
HOLLAND, DAVID EDWARD 
2608 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT 
4428 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
-----
HUTTO, CHRISTIE NICOLE 
518 LATTIMORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
-----
JACKSON, ANTHONY DOUGLAS 
1716 EAST 26TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
-----
JACKSON, MARTIN LEONARD 
4513 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
JOHNSON, BRANDI NICOLE 
510 CONE DR FT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
-----
JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE 
3655 TANAKA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
-----
JOHNSON, SYLVESTER 
1909 E. 25TH ST PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
-----
KILGORE, KRYSTAL NICOLE 
8112 ANGIE DRIVE CHATTAOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)
-----
KING, LARESSA MICHELLE 
6829 RAMSEY TOWN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE 
336 CAMP JORDAN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
-----
LAWSON, JEREMY DEWON 
4017 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
LEWIS, JOHN WAYNE 
7102 ELMBROOK LANE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
LOWE, MANDY RENE 
5309 BENNETT ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
-----
MADDING, TORAN SHARHEE 
2601 E. 44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE 
3018 SOUTH LEE HIGHWAY APISON, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
-----
METZGER, LANDON K 
1122 GREENS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
MOSER, PETER A 
116 SPRING CITY DRIVE JOHNSON CITY, 376011742 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
-----
MURRAY, CODY THOMAS 
310 EAST VIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
-----
NATION, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
4212 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
-----
OSBORN, JONATHAN HENRY 
1114 STAINBACK ROAD NASHVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
-----
PARKER, MICHAEL WAYNE 
258 FLAGSTONE DR ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
PAYNE, GLEN EDWARD 
2408 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM
-----
PERRY, DANIEL LEE 
8701 ARBUTUS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
-----
RHODES, DIAMOND G 
1604 KIRBY AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
-----
RIGHTER, CRAIG MICHAEL 
3910 GRACELAND TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
ROBINETTE, JAMES LAWRENCE 
3619 PARHAM DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
-----
ROMINES, KENYA MICHAEL 
1217 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
-----
SANDERS, KELLY LEE 
5606 WINNIE SPAN CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
SCOTT, FORREST DUANE 
1504 MORRIS HILL RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
STEVENS, STEPHEN HENRY LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
-----
SUTHERLAND, SARA NICOLE 
3409 12TH AVENUE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
-----
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN 
1104 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
-----
TUCKER, DEVIN MICHELLE 
1251 TOWNE HILLS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
-----
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE 
8824 NELSON ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
-----
WALTON, MARCUS LEE 
2002 MILEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
-----
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN 
16 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
-----
WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA 
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FAILURE TO APPEAR
-----
WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL 
1525 LILLIAN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
-----
WHITENER, MORGAN RAULSTON 
7135 SYLAR ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 50
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
-----
WHITFIELD, JEREMIAH 
771 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
-----
WILLIAMS, LAQUAVA SHUNEICE 
284 WEST 36TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, DEMETRIUS JAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/22/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ATKISSON, CARRIE ANNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
BAILES, PAUL TRACY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/22/1973
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
BOWEN, DANIEL DON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • MISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATION
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (UNLA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRYSON, RICHARD DAVID
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUNCH, JESSICA LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CANALES, DREMA SHAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Other

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLEMENTS, LEE ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/23/1976
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CORLEY, TYREE TICHION
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

CRAIGHEAD, ADRIAN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CROSS, HEATHER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
DAVIS, BRAYLON GLENWOOD
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/18/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY, GA)
DORISTE, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/09/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DOSS, DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/12/1969
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUPREE, JAMES CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/14/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/28/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • VANDALISM
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
FIELDS, TERRA A
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GADDIS, JOSHUA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/06/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRAY, SANDY KYLE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HARTLEY, TIMMY JAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/19/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/23/1979
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENRY, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/07/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HUDSON, JOSHUA SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/10/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
HUTTO, CHRISTIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/25/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
JACKSON, ANTHONY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/07/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
JOHNSON, BRANDI NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/09/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
  • FRAUDULENTLY OBTAINING TENNCARE BENEFITS
JOHNSON, BRYAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

JOHNSON, SYLVESTER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chatt. Housing Authority

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REV, SUSP, OR C
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/23/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/31/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
LANGSTON, JUSTIN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/05/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LEWIS, JOHN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, MANDY RENE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • SELLING ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MCKEE, DONA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 08/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MCKNIGHT, JAVONTE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/16/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
METZGER, LANDON K
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOON, KIANA NASHAY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOSER, PETER A
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/17/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MURRAY, CODY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
NATION, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
NUNLEY, RONNIE DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
PERRY, DANIEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
POSEY, CARRIE ANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/25/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
ROMINES, KENYA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STEVENS, STEPHEN HENRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 03/10/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PROMOTING PROSTITUTION
TAYLOR, THOMAS CLOGSTON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 07/14/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TUCKER, DEVIN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/14/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/19/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO, GA)

WHITE, JEROME MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/17/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/03/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, LAQUAVA SHUNEICE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/27/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE






