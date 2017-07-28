UTC Employee Charged In Theft At 2nd Job At Mall

Friday, July 28, 2017

A UTC employee has been charged in a theft from a second job at JC Penney at Hamilton Place Mall.

Police said Jason Harville, 32, took some $2,500 over the course of a year from the store.

He is also the director of student transition services for UTC.

UTC officials said his employment is under review.

When a detective arrived at Penneys, he found Harville being held by Doerian Johnson, asset protection manager.

Store officials said Harville confessed to taking the money and signed a paper saying he had done so.

He is charged with theft of property over $1,000 and was placed under a $2,500 bond.