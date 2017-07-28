Catoosa County Arrest Report For July 21-27

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)
When Bob McKamey was 18 years old, the late Hitch Grimes came home on furlough from the Marine Corps and brought a handsome, energetic friend with him, Jake Butcher. “That was 64 years ago and that’s when it started, one of the greatest friendships of my life. Talking about Jake is like picking up a book with 1,000 pages and opening it to a random page. Only you can hardly put it ... (click for more)