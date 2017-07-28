Bill Lee Visits All 95 Counties In 95 Days

 Friday, July 28, 2017 79.9°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Republican gubernatorial candidate and conservative Williamson County business owner and cattleman, Bill Lee, completed his 95 Counties, 95 Days RV Tour Thursday with his final stop in Putnam County.  The first candidate to visit all 95 counties in 95 days of active campaigning, Mr. Lee completed his first statewide tour having driven over 16,000 miles with a total of 288 stops. 

“It has been a thrill to visit every county and listen to Tennesseans in every corner of our state,” said Mr. Lee. “Maria and I have many individual highlights on this specific tour, but mostly, it is getting to meet folks from so many different walks of life.  Our state is very diverse, but we have so much that connects us.  What I’ve consistently heard throughout this tour is that folks want a good job, a great education for their kids and a safe neighborhood to live in.  Those are my goals and that is why I’m running for governor.”

Mr. Lee launched his campaign for governor on April 24 and immediately set off on this 95-day RV Tour, listening to the priorities and concerns of Tennesseans.

 95 Counties, 95 Days RV Tour - By The Numbers 

16,403 – Miles Driven
288 – Total Stops
356 – Hours Driving (including volunteers, staff and Bill)
1,873 – Gallons of Fuel
46 – Local GOP Events Attended
18 – BBQ Meals
30 – Stops with Law Enforcement and/or Military
16 – Agricultural Stops
7 – Counties with at least five different stop dates  

When asked their favorite thing to do while traveling Tennessee these past 95 days, Mr. Lee said, “winding through Tennessee’s rural backroads.”  His wife Maria Lee said, “seeing the beautiful and unique architecture of every county's courthouse.” 

While on the tour, Mr. Lee announced the first major policy initiative of the 2018 campaign, unveiling his Roadmap for Rural Tennessee, a set of policy initiatives to preserve the way of life in rural Tennessee and address some of the most pressing issues facing the region. 

"I believe we are just a generation away from losing a way of life that has been at the core of our rural communities,” said Mr. Lee. “If we don’t act soon, we could lose that way of life forever.” 

The roadmap is organized around four major calls to action: 

Promote the dignity of work and economic independence. 

Support innovation and technology to improve economic, health and educational opportunities. 

Attack the epidemic of opioid abuse and addiction. 

Strengthen our state’s commitment to faith, community, and family.

To show his commitment to rural communities and to discuss his plan with those most impacted by it, Mr. Lee will begin a statewide tractor tour of Tennessee in August. 

More details about Mr. Lee’s rural roadmap can be found at billlee.com/roadmap-rural-tennessee.
 


