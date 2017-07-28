Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).
III. Minute Approval.
IV. Special Presentation.
V. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2017-061 Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority/John Naylor
(Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning sewer easements located at
1001 Airport Road, 5905, 5908, and 5909 Pinehurst Avenue, as detailed on the
attached map, and subject to certain conditions.
(Recommended for approval by
Public Works) (District 5)
b. MR-2017-093 Noon Development, LLC and Newton Chevrolet (Abandonment). An
ordinance closing and abandoning a combined sewer and storm drainage easement
located at 901 Riverfront Parkway, as detailed on the attached map, and subject to
certain conditions. (Recommended for approval by Public Works) (District 7)
VI. Ordinances – First Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
a. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed on
the attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval
by Public Works) (District 1) (Deferred from 7/25/17)
VII. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a Donation Agreement, in
substantially the form attached, with the Trust for Public Land, for the acceptance of
1.1 miles of the former CSX, Inc. Railroad Corridor, commencing at the Southside
Park in Alton Park near Central Avenue and continuing to the Tennessee Riverwalk
near W. 33rd Street and St. Elmo Avenue, for a total conveyance of approximately
8.94 acres, for the purpose of a paved multi-use trail, and to authorize the execution
of all documents related to the acceptance of the property, with closing fees and
reimbursables, for an amount not to exceed $35,000.00. (District 7) (Deferred from
7/11/17)
HUMAN RESOURCES
b. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Travis Hicks, as a Special Police Officer
(unarmed) for the Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein,
subject to certain conditions.
PLANNING
c. A resolution authorizing the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning
Agency to renew an existing contract with AMEC Foster Wheeler Environment and
Infrastructure, Inc. for professional services for the Integrated Zoning Solution Digital
Platform, in the amount of $180,044.00.
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
d. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into an agreement with Notre Dame High School for the Green Grants Program
for the design and installation of a water quality retrofit project on its grounds, with
an in-kind match by Notre Dame in the amount of $10,000.00, for an amount not to
exceed $100,000.00, (District 9)
e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a service agreement with Benchmark Companies, LLC for a term of twelve
(12) months, with the option of two (2) additional twelve (12) month extensions, to
contract out grinding and removal of yard waste at the City’s Wood Recycle Center,
for an amount not to exceed $480,000.00 annually.
VIII. Department Report.
a) Finance Department Update.
IX. Purchases.
X. Other Business.
a) City Attorney Report.
XI. Committee Reports.
XII. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
XIII. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
XIV. Adjournment.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8, 2017
CITY COUNCIL AGENDA
6:00 PM
1. Call to Order.
2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).
3. Minute Approval.
4. Special Presentation.
5. Ordinances – Final Reading:
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
a. MR-2017-057 Lima Tango Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and
abandoning a sewer easement located at 5440 Mountain Creek Road, as detailed on
the attached map, and subject to certain conditions. (Recommended for approval
by Public Works) (District 1)
6. Ordinances – First Reading:
PLANNING
a. 2017-062 Pat Neuhoff of Neuhoff Taylor Architects and Lester & Southard Partners
(C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning
Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 4122 North Access Road, more
particularly described herein, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from
7/11/2017)
b. 2017-082 Andre Shved (R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone
to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend
Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone
properties located at 308 and 316 Oliver Street, more particularly described herein,
from R-1 Residential Zone and RT-1 Residential Townhouse Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
c. 2017-083 Autumn Horton (M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale Zone to C-2 Convenience
Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter
38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 6421 Bonny
Oaks Drive, more particularly described herein, from M-3 Warehouse and Wholesale
Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District
5) (Recommended for approval by Planning and recommended for denial by
Staff)
d. 2017-089 John Coffelt of BC Holdings (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z
Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga
City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located
at 5330 Tennessee Avenue and 525 McGrath Street, more particularly described
herein, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot
Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval
by Planning)
POLICE
e. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 25, Article III,
Section 25-67, to renumber present Section 25-73, and to add a new Section 25-73
relative to unlawful noises from off-road vehicles. (Sponsored by Councilman
Henderson)
7. Resolutions:
ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
a. A resolution authorizing the acceptance of $260,874.90 related to the sale of 17.21
acres at 7080 Discovery Drive, identified as Lot 31 of Enterprise South Industrial
Park, property jointly owned by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County, with
the property being sold to Tag Manufacturing, Inc. (District 6) (Added by
permission of Chairman Mitchell)
FINANCE
b. A resolution authorizing the City Treasurer to renew Purchase Order No. 532669 to
FIS/Link2Gov to supply financial charge card services for the City of Chattanooga
for a two (2) year renewal period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018, in the amount
of $242,000.00.
PLANNING
c. 2017-090 Pratt Land and Development Company, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit).
A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a residential planned unit
development for properties located at 5424 and 5428 Cassandra Smith Road.
(District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)
d. 2017-116 JHR Northgate, LLC/Sweet Melissa’s Billiards, LLC ? Melissa Smith
(Special Exceptions Permit for Late Night Entertainment). A resolution approving a
Special Exceptions Permit for use of a Late Night Entertainment facility located at
1966 Northpoint Boulevard, Suite 126, Hixson, TN 37343, more particularly
described in the attached documents. (District 3)
PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION
Public Works
e. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 for Arcadis U.S., Inc.
relative to Contract No. W-12-027-101, Friars Branch Pump Station Improvements, a
Consent Decree Project, for an increased amount of $164,074.75, for a revised
contract amount not to exceed $1,457,052.75. (District 5) (Consent Decree)
f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to
enter into a Supplemental Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services with
Norfolk Southern Railway Company for the Central Avenue Extension and Storm
Drainage Separation Project under Norfolk Southern relative to locomotive storage
tracks originating at MP336.20 CNO&TP, Contract No. S-15-007-801, for an amount
not to exceed $109,324.00. (District 8)
g. A resolution to award Contract No. W-16-013-201 to J. Cumby Construction, Inc. of
Cookeville, TN, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree supported
project, in the amount of $7,375,000.00, with a contingency amount of $400,000.00,
for an amount not to exceed $7,775,000.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree)
h. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement with Hamilton County
relative to the Courts Community Service Program for Fiscal Year 2017-2018, for an
amount not to exceed $60,000.00.
i. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 25859 relative to funding property addressing
Hamilton County Government to extend the timeframe of the agreement to five (5)
years beginning 2017, for a 2017-2018 payment not to exceed $67,220.00, and future
compensation to be negotiated on an annual basis, as noted in the City/County
Memorandum of Understanding dated May 19, 2006.
j. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 1 (Final) to Chase
Plumbing and Mechanical, Inc. of Chattanooga, TN, relative to Contract No.
W-09-006-202, Spring Creek Pump Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, a Consent
Decree Project, for a decreased amount of $233,874.54, to release the remaining
contingency of $70,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $474,365.46.
(Consent Decree)
8. Purchases.
9. Other Business.
10. Committee Reports.
11. Agenda Session for Tuesday, August 15, 2017.
12. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council on Non-Agenda Matters.
13. Adjournment.