Corker Responds To Reported Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

Friday, July 28, 2017

Senator Bob Corkeron on Friday released the following statement in response to reports of a ballistic missile launch by North Korea. On Thursday, Senator Corker supported near unanimous Senate passage of legislation to sanction Iran, Russia and North Korea, which has been sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

“In a resounding vote yesterday, the Senate sent a bill to the president that will impose tough sanctions for North Korea’s reckless pursuit of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that could reach the U.S.,” said Senator Corker. “With no sign the Kim regime is prepared to back down, we must pursue a comprehensive approach that includes rigorous enforcement of sanctions, strengthening regional alliances, and expanded deployment of missile defense systems to confront this serious threat. Additional measures to enhance our efforts against North Korea are currently being considered.”