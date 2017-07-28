 Friday, July 28, 2017 79.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Corker Responds To Reported Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

Friday, July 28, 2017

Senator Bob Corkeron on Friday released the following statement in response to reports of a ballistic missile launch by North Korea. On Thursday, Senator Corker supported near unanimous Senate passage of legislation to sanction Iran, Russia and North Korea, which has been sent to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

 

“In a resounding vote yesterday, the Senate sent a bill to the president that will impose tough sanctions for North Korea’s reckless pursuit of a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that could reach the U.S.,” said Senator Corker. “With no sign the Kim regime is prepared to back down, we must pursue a comprehensive approach that includes rigorous enforcement of sanctions, strengthening regional alliances, and expanded deployment of missile defense systems to confront this serious threat. Additional measures to enhance our efforts against North Korea are currently being considered.”


July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 28, 2017

Corker Responds To Reported Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

July 28, 2017

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corkeron on Friday released the following statement  in response to  reports of a  ballistic missile launch by North Korea. On Thursday, Senator Corker supported near ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd). III. Minute Approval. IV. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Corker Responds To Reported Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea

Senator Bob Corkeron on Friday released the following statement  in response to  reports of a  ballistic missile launch by North Korea. On Thursday, Senator Corker supported near unanimous Senate passage of legislation to sanction Iran, Russia and North  Korea, which has been sent to the  president’s desk to be signed into law.   ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jake, A Great Man

When Bob McKamey was 18 years old, the late Hitch Grimes came home on furlough from the Marine Corps and brought a handsome, energetic friend with him, Jake Butcher. “That was 64 years ago and that’s when it started, one of the greatest friendships of my life. Talking about Jake is like picking up a book with 1,000 pages and opening it to a random page. Only you can hardly put it ... (click for more)

Sports

Barons Batter Lookouts Again Thursday As Chattanooga Loses, 9-6

Danny Mendick hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Keon Barnum homered and had two hits as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-6 on Thursday. The double by Mendick, part of a three-run inning, gave the Barons a 2-1 lead before Hunter Jones hit an RBI double later in the inning. Trailing 7-2, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors