 Friday, July 28, 2017 76.3°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car

Friday, July 28, 2017

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He stated he left his wallet and iPhone in his vehicle and left his driver door open. While Mr. Pierce was inside, an unknown suspect went inside his vehicle and took his wallet and iPhone. Police reviewed the surveillance footage at the gas station and it did not reveal any suspect information.

* * *

A man said sometime after 1 a.m. someone entered his unlocked 2003 Toyota Tacoma on Mountain Creek Road and stole his wallet from the glove box. The wallet is an Oakley wallet, black bi-fold with the Oakley logo stamped on it in gray. He said the only thing of value other than the wallet was his Tennessee drivers license.

* * *

A woman reported an auto theft at 120 Market Street (Buffalo Wild Wings). She said she left her white 2014 Toyota Prius, in the parking lot directly behind the restaurant at around 1 a.m. She came back to retrieve the vehicle at 9 a.m., but it was not there. Police were able to determine the license plate and checked, through dispatch, the local tow listings. The vehicle did not show as being towed. Management at Buffalo Wild Wings also stated they did not have the vehicle towed. They were, however, able to pull video footage of the vehicle being driven away at 3:10 a.m. Unfortunately, the video quality was deteriorated and no suspects were seen entering the vehicle. Police placed a city-wide BOLO for the vehicle and had it entered as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

A man told police his vehicle was parked at 150 River St. in parking spot 827. He returned to his vehicle approximately 35 minutes later and discovered it had been broken into. The suspect(s) smashed the driver side rear window and gained entry. Taken were two purses, each containing a cell phone. A wallet, other miscellaneous items, and cash were also stolen.

* * *

A man told police while he was driving a female in a maroon SUV was not paying attention and came over into his lane, causing him to go onto the side of the road. He said he pulled in front of her and they came to a stop. He got out of his vehicle and told he she needed to pay attention because she ran him off of the road. He said a white male with blonde hair got out of a silver Chevrolet truck, got in his face and started yelling at him to get away from the women. The man claimed to be a DEA agent. He said he told him if thats true go ahead and call for police. The blonde man then told the female to call her cousin Scott who is avDEA agent. The man who was cut off then said he was going to call the police. The blonde man and the female then left the scene.

* * *

Police made contact with a woman, who stated that she had dropped her wallet in the breezeway at Erlanger. She went to look for her wallet and located it in the security office, she was told that a visitor had dropped the wallet off at the desk. Once she looked through her wallet she noticed $80 had been taken out of it.

* * *

Police spoke with a loss prevention employee at TJ Maxx at Hamilton Place, who stated that two unknown black females and an unknown black male walked in the store. On store surveillance video police could observe the suspects walk to the hand bag section of the store where the black male cut the security wire that was attached to the hand bags. The three suspects fled out the front doors with 14 handbags which were valued at $1,949.85. The officer has store surveillance footage of the three suspects driving away in a white Kia sedan. Police found this tag number to not be on file.

* * *

Police got reports of a suspicious white male driving a gray Ford F-150 bearing Tennessee tags waving a gun out the widow at people while driving reckless towards town at the17,600 block of I-24 East. One man said the suspect pulled in front of his vehicle and then he was given the middle finger prior to the gun being shown out the window by the unknown driver. Police ran the vehicle tag and the truck comes back to a woman from Guild, Tn. the pickup was not reported stolen at the time of the incident. The caller said he wanted to report the incident just in case the suspect harms someone else at a later time.

* * *

An East Lake woman said she stayed at a friend's house overnight and her 2011M azda 3 was parked near the street. She said sometime during the night, an unknown party entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which was sitting on the passenger seat, a new dress with tags still on it and a new pair of high heels never been worn.

* * *

At Hixson Middle School, Assistant Principle George Hamrick. said someone drove out onto the middle school football field and drove in circles causing ruts and tearing up the field.


July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 28, 2017

Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car

July 28, 2017

Corker Responds To Reported Ballistic Missile Launch By North Korea


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He ... (click for more)

Senator Bob Corkeron on Friday released the following statement  in response to  reports of a  ballistic missile launch by North Korea. On Thursday, Senator Corker supported near ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He stated he left his wallet and iPhone in his vehicle and left his driver door open. While Mr. Pierce was inside, an unknown suspect went inside his vehicle and took his wallet and iPhone. Police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Jake, A Great Man

When Bob McKamey was 18 years old, the late Hitch Grimes came home on furlough from the Marine Corps and brought a handsome, energetic friend with him, Jake Butcher. “That was 64 years ago and that’s when it started, one of the greatest friendships of my life. Talking about Jake is like picking up a book with 1,000 pages and opening it to a random page. Only you can hardly put it ... (click for more)

Sports

Barons Batter Lookouts Again Thursday As Chattanooga Loses, 9-6

Danny Mendick hit a two-run double in the third inning, and Keon Barnum homered and had two hits as the Birmingham Barons defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 9-6 on Thursday. The double by Mendick, part of a three-run inning, gave the Barons a 2-1 lead before Hunter Jones hit an RBI double later in the inning. Trailing 7-2, the Lookouts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors