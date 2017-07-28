Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car

Friday, July 28, 2017

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He stated he left his wallet and iPhone in his vehicle and left his driver door open. While Mr. Pierce was inside, an unknown suspect went inside his vehicle and took his wallet and iPhone. Police reviewed the surveillance footage at the gas station and it did not reveal any suspect information.

* * *

A man said sometime after 1 a.m. someone entered his unlocked 2003 Toyota Tacoma on Mountain Creek Road and stole his wallet from the glove box. The wallet is an Oakley wallet, black bi-fold with the Oakley logo stamped on it in gray. He said the only thing of value other than the wallet was his Tennessee drivers license.

* * *

A woman reported an auto theft at 120 Market Street (Buffalo Wild Wings). She said she left her white 2014 Toyota Prius, in the parking lot directly behind the restaurant at around 1 a.m. She came back to retrieve the vehicle at 9 a.m., but it was not there. Police were able to determine the license plate and checked, through dispatch, the local tow listings. The vehicle did not show as being towed. Management at Buffalo Wild Wings also stated they did not have the vehicle towed. They were, however, able to pull video footage of the vehicle being driven away at 3:10 a.m. Unfortunately, the video quality was deteriorated and no suspects were seen entering the vehicle. Police placed a city-wide BOLO for the vehicle and had it entered as stolen in NCIC.

* * *

A man told police his vehicle was parked at 150 River St. in parking spot 827. He returned to his vehicle approximately 35 minutes later and discovered it had been broken into. The suspect(s) smashed the driver side rear window and gained entry. Taken were two purses, each containing a cell phone. A wallet, other miscellaneous items, and cash were also stolen.

* * *

A man told police while he was driving a female in a maroon SUV was not paying attention and came over into his lane, causing him to go onto the side of the road. He said he pulled in front of her and they came to a stop. He got out of his vehicle and told he she needed to pay attention because she ran him off of the road. He said a white male with blonde hair got out of a silver Chevrolet truck, got in his face and started yelling at him to get away from the women. The man claimed to be a DEA agent. He said he told him if thats true go ahead and call for police. The blonde man then told the female to call her cousin Scott who is avDEA agent. The man who was cut off then said he was going to call the police. The blonde man and the female then left the scene.

* * *

Police made contact with a woman, who stated that she had dropped her wallet in the breezeway at Erlanger. She went to look for her wallet and located it in the security office, she was told that a visitor had dropped the wallet off at the desk. Once she looked through her wallet she noticed $80 had been taken out of it.

* * *

Police spoke with a loss prevention employee at TJ Maxx at Hamilton Place, who stated that two unknown black females and an unknown black male walked in the store. On store surveillance video police could observe the suspects walk to the hand bag section of the store where the black male cut the security wire that was attached to the hand bags. The three suspects fled out the front doors with 14 handbags which were valued at $1,949.85. The officer has store surveillance footage of the three suspects driving away in a white Kia sedan. Police found this tag number to not be on file.

* * *

Police got reports of a suspicious white male driving a gray Ford F-150 bearing Tennessee tags waving a gun out the widow at people while driving reckless towards town at the17,600 block of I-24 East. One man said the suspect pulled in front of his vehicle and then he was given the middle finger prior to the gun being shown out the window by the unknown driver. Police ran the vehicle tag and the truck comes back to a woman from Guild, Tn. the pickup was not reported stolen at the time of the incident. The caller said he wanted to report the incident just in case the suspect harms someone else at a later time.

* * *

An East Lake woman said she stayed at a friend's house overnight and her 2011M azda 3 was parked near the street. She said sometime during the night, an unknown party entered her unlocked vehicle and stole her purse, which was sitting on the passenger seat, a new dress with tags still on it and a new pair of high heels never been worn.

* * *

At Hixson Middle School, Assistant Principle George Hamrick. said someone drove out onto the middle school football field and drove in circles causing ruts and tearing up the field.