 Saturday, July 29, 2017 75.6°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER 
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR 
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN 
9309 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE 
1914 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE 
49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
CAMERON, PATRICIA ANN 
4636 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CANALES, DREMA SHAR 
6434 NORTH US 27 LAFAYETTE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN 
1249 STRAIT GUT ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CARRUTH, SUMMER MICHELLE 
4195 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112502 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE 
1600 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN 
6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON 
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY 
1185 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN 
8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER 
2403 LEE ANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT-PHONE CALLS
---
DUNN, KATHERINE MICHELLE 
209 TOWNSITE CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801753 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ELDER, ANTIONETTE RENEE 
1038 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN 
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID 
1558 CORA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
---
FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN 
1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE 
105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
GIAMPORTONE, ALISHIA JANE 
385 D9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
---
GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY 
240 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HAMMONDS, TRAVIS GLENN 
130 COUNTY RD # 174 ATHENS, 373030000 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HARTLEY, TIMMY JAY 
1547 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 39395 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL 
6132 LYNN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS 
10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE 
223 IVY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOOPER, DAVID GENE 
1604 S.

SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES 
1504 HOTWATER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA 
2011 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY 
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN 
517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
LACEY, CARRIE DENISE 
724 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES 
1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
LANGSTON, MADISON ASHLEE 
2400 BRIGGS AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWSON, WILLIAM BENJAMIN 
78 FRONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEAMON, BURLE EDWARD 
7032 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON 
2114 WHEELER STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
LEWIS, DARREKA DENISE 
141 CYPRESS STE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE 
3156 BUCHANAN ROAD SE. CLEVELAND, 373120000 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN 
2200 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN 
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL 
105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MCKEE, DONA LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MONK, ANGELA CORINNE 
900 CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOON, KIANA NASHAY 
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 76 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE 
1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
NUNLEY, RONNIE DARRELL 
3328 ANGELA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
OLEARY, PAUL DANIEL 
22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE 
5212 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PETERSON, JAMES HARLON 
128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POSEY, CARRIE ANN 
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JOYRIDING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT 
6323 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB 
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE 
1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE 
3201 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE 
4300 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, DAVID JEFFERY 
2601 PINE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EXTORTION)
---
SMITH, HELEN DENICE 
9233 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, THOMAS CLOGSTON 
610 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMPSON, PATRICK ONEAL 
1305 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TURNER, ERIK KEITH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT 
9322 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO, GA)
---
WHITE, CARROLL LOLA 
7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN 
7111 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT 
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON 
1415 GLENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 06/27/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()DUI)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
CAMERON, PATRICIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/11/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/16/1982
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CARRUTH, SUMMER MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/19/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT-PHONE CALLS
DUNN, KATHERINE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
ELDER, ANTIONETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/15/1983
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/12/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OVER 1000
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/16/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER 1000
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • BURGLARY
FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/11/1986
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
GIAMPORTONE, ALISHIA JANE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
  • FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
HAMMONDS, TRAVIS GLENN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/27/1975
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/27/1949
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/30/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
  • DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/22/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
  • CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
LACEY, CARRIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/09/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/22/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

LANGSTON, MADISON ASHLEE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWSON, WILLIAM BENJAMIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/23/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEAMON, BURLE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 04/10/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/12/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
LEWIS, DARREKA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/01/1985
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/27/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/01/1971
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
MONK, ANGELA CORINNE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/12/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/07/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
OLEARY, PAUL DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/10/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETERSON, JAMES HARLON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/27/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIMS, DAVID JEFFERY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EXTORTION)
SMITH, HELEN DENICE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THOMPSON, PATRICK ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/16/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TOLAND, RODNEY LELL
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/16/1961
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TURNER, ERIK KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
WELLINGTON, REGGIE TRAVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/07/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL CARRYING OF A WEA
WHITE, CARROLL LOLA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/24/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT


July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

July 29, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 28, 2017

Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car


We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER  1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: ... (click for more)

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com In addition, like us on Facebook ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER  1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S --- BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR  4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338  Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

On this, the last Saturday in July, please take this collection of chuckles with you into August. This summer I have had great fun picking out funny stories from what readers share with me during the week. My great pal and dear friend Brown sends this important message to fortify our desire to excel: Some of the world's most successful people experienced major failures: 1. ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Back On Winning Track With Friday's 7-2 Win Over Birmingham

3,612 fans were on hand on a rainy Friday night as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Birmingham Barons 7-2. Rodriguez, who has a strong case to be the Southern League MVP this season, had yet another great night. The 27-year-old hit his 15th homer and 24th double of the season on a three-hit night in which he also scored three runs. Rodriguez entered the evening as the league ... (click for more)

Frost Falcons 8u Girls Softball Team From Ooltewah Captures World Series Title

The Frost Falcons 8u girls softball team from Ooltewah captured the USFA World Series title at Panama City Beach.   Coach Greg Butler said, "This World Series is the highest level and best competitive event for 8u softball. They also finished the season as the number one team in 8u softball."   We are part of the Frost Falcons organization ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors