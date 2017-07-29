Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR

4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

---

BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

---

BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN

9309 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE

1914 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

---

CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE

49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,

---

CAMERON, PATRICIA ANN

4636 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CANALES, DREMA SHAR

6434 NORTH US 27 LAFAYETTE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN

1249 STRAIT GUT ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

CARRUTH, SUMMER MICHELLE

4195 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112502

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE

1600 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN

6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON

3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY

1185 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN

8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)

---

DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER

2403 LEE ANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT-PHONE CALLS

---

DUNN, KATHERINE MICHELLE

209 TOWNSITE CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801753

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

ELDER, ANTIONETTE RENEE

1038 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

1558 CORA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER 1000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY

---

FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN

1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

---

GIAMPORTONE, ALISHIA JANE

385 D9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

---

GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY

240 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)

---

HAMMONDS, TRAVIS GLENN

130 COUNTY RD # 174 ATHENS, 373030000

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

---

HARTLEY, TIMMY JAY

1547 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 39395

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL

6132 LYNN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS

10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency:

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

---

HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE

223 IVY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HOOPER, DAVID GENE

1604 S.

SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE---JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES1504 HOTWATER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G---JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA2011 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)---JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION---LACEY, CARRIE DENISE724 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSNO PROOF OF INSURANCE---LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)FAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREEVADING ARREST (FELONY)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE---LANGSTON, MADISON ASHLEE2400 BRIGGS AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAWSON, WILLIAM BENJAMIN78 FRONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37417Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---LEAMON, BURLE EDWARD7032 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON2114 WHEELER STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---LEWIS, DARREKA DENISE141 CYPRESS STE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE3156 BUCHANAN ROAD SE. CLEVELAND, 373120000Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN2200 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---MCKEE, DONA LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MONK, ANGELA CORINNE900 CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MOON, KIANA NASHAY3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 76 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---NUNLEY, RONNIE DARRELL3328 ANGELA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENT---OLEARY, PAUL DANIEL22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE5212 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---PETERSON, JAMES HARLON128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---POSEY, CARRIE ANN502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeJOYRIDINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT6323 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT---RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE3201 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE4300 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, DAVID JEFFERY2601 PINE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EXTORTION)---SMITH, HELEN DENICE9233 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, THOMAS CLOGSTON610 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, PATRICK ONEAL1305 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---TURNER, ERIK KEITHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT9322 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO, GA)---WHITE, CARROLL LOLA7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN7111 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON1415 GLENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 06/27/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()DUI)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/03/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/24/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, CAMERON, PATRICIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/11/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/16/1982

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE CARRUTH, SUMMER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/22/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/19/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA) DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT-PHONE CALLS DUNN, KATHERINE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/07/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) ELDER, ANTIONETTE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/15/1983

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/12/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OVER 1000

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/16/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OVER 1000

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

BURGLARY FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/11/1986

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC GIAMPORTONE, ALISHIA JANE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT) HAMMONDS, TRAVIS GLENN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/04/1987

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/27/1975

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/26/1990

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOPER, DAVID GENE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 06/27/1949

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/30/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/22/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION LACEY, CARRIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/09/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/22/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

LANGSTON, MADISON ASHLEE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWSON, WILLIAM BENJAMIN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/23/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEAMON, BURLE EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 04/10/1965

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/12/1975

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY LEWIS, DARREKA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/01/1985

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/25/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/27/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/12/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/01/1971

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION MONK, ANGELA CORINNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/07/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA) OLEARY, PAUL DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/10/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PETERSON, JAMES HARLON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/27/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIMS, DAVID JEFFERY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EXTORTION) SMITH, HELEN DENICE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/24/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA THOMPSON, PATRICK ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/16/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TOLAND, RODNEY LELL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 12/16/1961

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/28/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING