Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
BISHOP, MICHAEL LAMAR
4725 DAYTON AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ()DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
---
BOWMAN, ERIC DYLON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
BROOM, MATTHEW BRIAN
9309 SUGAR PINE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BROWN, JASMINE MONIQUE
1914 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
HARASSMENT
---
CALLAHAN, STORMIE LANE
49 HELEN CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
---
CAMERON, PATRICIA ANN
4636 HEISKELL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
CANALES, DREMA SHAR
6434 NORTH US 27 LAFAYETTE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CARROLL, CHRISTOPHER SEAN
1249 STRAIT GUT ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF ICE METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
CARRUTH, SUMMER MICHELLE
4195 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374112502
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CLAYTON, KELLY DENEICE
1600 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CLAYTON, SHERRI LYNN
6174 HIGHWAY 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
COOPER, LARRYEN ANTWON
3001 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
CRAWL, MARLON JOVAUNTY
1185 FAIRMOUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052849
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CROWE, CHRISTOPHER IAN
8539 STREAMSIDE DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA)
---
DOYLE, GARRICK CHRISTOPHER
2403 LEE ANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT-PHONE CALLS
---
DUNN, KATHERINE MICHELLE
209 TOWNSITE CIR SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801753
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
ECTOR, TONYA LASHAN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
ELDER, ANTIONETTE RENEE
1038 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
ETHERIDGE, STEVEN WARREN
110 CHAMBERS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
FRANCISCO, JOSHUA DAVID
1558 CORA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER 1000
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
BURGLARY
---
FRANKLIN, OTIS TARPKIN
1024 EAST 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FRISBEE, ALYSON MARIE
105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
---
GIAMPORTONE, ALISHIA JANE
385 D9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
FAILURE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT
---
GRAY, JOHNATHON HENRY
240 DOGWOOD LANE DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
---
HAMMONDS, TRAVIS GLENN
130 COUNTY RD # 174 ATHENS, 373030000
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HARTLEY, TIMMY JAY
1547 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 39395
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
HASTINGS, ALISON DANYELL
6132 LYNN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HELTON, REGGIE THOMAS
10671 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
---
HOOD, JOSHUA SHANE
223 IVY STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HOOPER, DAVID GENE
1604 S.
SMITH STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
JACKSON, JESSEE JAMES
1504 HOTWATER LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
---
JONES, DEMETRIUS TWANA
2011 RAWLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
KALAUKOA, SAMUEL IKAIKAMAUN
517 ROYAL CREST DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
---
LACEY, CARRIE DENISE
724 CARDEN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WETHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
LADNER, JOSHUA ALAN
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT #212 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
---
LANGFORD, TIMOTHY JAMES
1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)
FAILURE TO RENDER AID
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT CAUSING DAMAGE TO A FIXT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
EVADING ARREST (FELONY)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
---
LANGSTON, MADISON ASHLEE
2400 BRIGGS AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LAWSON, WILLIAM BENJAMIN
78 FRONTIER LANE RINGGOLD, 37417
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
LEAMON, BURLE EDWARD
7032 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
LEASTER, QUANTERRIAN LEBRON
2114 WHEELER STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
---
LEWIS, DARREKA DENISE
141 CYPRESS STE CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
MADDOX, EMILY LOUISE
3156 BUCHANAN ROAD SE. CLEVELAND, 373120000
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN
2200 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN
9629 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
MCCARTER, CHARLES MICHAEL
105 CROSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
---
MCKEE, DONA LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
MONK, ANGELA CORINNE
900 CREEK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MOON, KIANA NASHAY
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 76 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MUCKLE, COREY DIONTE
1438 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215606
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
MUNROE, WILLIAM JOSEPH
4813 BRIGHTON LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
---
NUNLEY, RONNIE DARRELL
3328 ANGELA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
---
OLEARY, PAUL DANIEL
22 STARVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
OWENS, MARKITIA ROCHELLE
5212 WOODLAND VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
PETERSON, JAMES HARLON
128 WALKER ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
POSEY, CARRIE ANN
502 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
JOYRIDING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
RIZER, CHARLES ROOSEVELT
6323 FISK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTIT
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
RUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE
1504 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEXTON, KELLY WAYNE
3201 VAN BUREN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SHEPPARD, CHRISTOPHER LEE
4300 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, DAVID JEFFERY
2601 PINE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EXTORTION)
---
SMITH, HELEN DENICE
9233 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
TAYLOR, THOMAS CLOGSTON
610 MAULDETH ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMPSON, PATRICK ONEAL
1305 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
TURNER, ERIK KEITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
WALKER, ASHLEY NICOLE
8511 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT
9322 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN BARTOW CO, GA)
---
WHITE, CARROLL LOLA
7673 NORTH BISHOP DRIVE APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WILEY, KINDRA JILLIAN
7111 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY,SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF XANAX FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON
1415 GLENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
