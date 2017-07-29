 Saturday, July 29, 2017 90.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Petition Started For New Bridge Across The Tennessee River From Soddy Daisy To Harrison

Saturday, July 29, 2017

A petition has been launched urging a new bridge across the Tennessee River from Soddy Daisy to Harrison.

The idea has long been studied, but it was nixed last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation following the most recent study.

TDOT officials said the areas that would be connected are not growing as fast as expected.

They also said that potential users of the bridge were not willing to pay the high toll required to service the debt.

Some of those signing the petition said it would be very convenient for them to reach the Harrison/Cleveland area as well as I-75.

Some signers said they are willing to pay the necessary poll.

The petition can be found here http://www.thepetitionsite.com/737/017/944/soddy-daisy-to-harrison-tn-bridge/


July 29, 2017

Boat Catches Fire Near Holly Circle At Soddy Daisy; Those On Board Make It Off Safely; Loss $20,000

July 29, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 28, 2017

Police Blotter: Former Councilman Victimized At Gas Station; Woman Has Purse, New Dress, High Heel Shoes Lifted From Car


A boat caught fire near Holly Circle at Soddy Daisy on Saturday morning. Those in the boat were able to get out with no injuries. The incident happened around 9 a.m. with Soddy

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER  1900 TINSLEY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 26 years old Arresting Agency:

Former City Councilman Leamon Pierce said he parked at pump seven of the Mapco Station on Rossville Boulevard. he said he had to go inside for one minute to pay for his gas. He


Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff's Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver's seat as flames were coming from the vehicle.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

On this, the last Saturday in July, please take this collection of chuckles with you into August. This summer I have had great fun picking out funny stories from what readers share with me during the week. My great pal and dear friend Brown sends this important message to fortify our desire to excel: Some of the world's most successful people experienced major failures: 1.

Lookouts Back On Winning Track With Friday's 7-2 Win Over Birmingham

3,612 fans were on hand on a rainy Friday night as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Birmingham Barons 7-2. Rodriguez, who has a strong case to be the Southern League MVP this season, had yet another great night. The 27-year-old hit his 15th homer and 24th double of the season on a three-hit night in which he also scored three runs. Rodriguez entered the evening as the league

Frost Falcons 8u Girls Softball Team From Ooltewah Captures World Series Title

The Frost Falcons 8u girls softball team from Ooltewah captured the USFA World Series title at Panama City Beach.   Coach Greg Butler said, "This World Series is the highest level and best competitive event for 8u softball. They also finished the season as the number one team in 8u softball."   We are part of the Frost Falcons organization


