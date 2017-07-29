Petition Started For New Bridge Across The Tennessee River From Soddy Daisy To Harrison

Saturday, July 29, 2017

A petition has been launched urging a new bridge across the Tennessee River from Soddy Daisy to Harrison.

The idea has long been studied, but it was nixed last year by the Tennessee Department of Transportation following the most recent study.

TDOT officials said the areas that would be connected are not growing as fast as expected.

They also said that potential users of the bridge were not willing to pay the high toll required to service the debt.

Some of those signing the petition said it would be very convenient for them to reach the Harrison/Cleveland area as well as I-75.

Some signers said they are willing to pay the necessary poll.

The petition can be found here http://www.thepetitionsite.com/737/017/944/soddy-daisy-to-harrison-tn-bridge/