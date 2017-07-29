 Sunday, July 30, 2017 72.9°F   clear   Clear

Travis Grissom, Fugutive On BCSO Top 10 Wanted List, Arrested

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Travis Grissom, a fugitive on the Bradley County Sheriff Office's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, was arrested and wanted for theft over $2,500, felony evading arrest, and tampering with a vehicle tag. 

At approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, patrol deputies recognized Grissom driving a blue Dodge truck. He failed to stop when a traffic stop was initiated, which led to a brief pursuit on I-75. When he attempted to drive in the median, deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped at the 32 mile marker of I-75 southbound.



Grissom may be facing additional criminal charges related to the incident on this date.


Senator Beavers Defends Trimming Tweet List

Gubernatorial candidate and Tennessee State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet) responded Saturday afternoon to a press release from the Davidson County Democratic Party alleging she could be breaking federal law and violating the First Amendment by blocking some Twitter users. “If blocking hateful trolls who tweet profanity and obscene images constitutes viewpoint discrimination,” ... (click for more)

Saturday Evening Fire Damages Duplex On Arlington Avenue

A fire on Saturday evening damaged a duplex on Arlington Avenue. The Chattanooga Fire Department received a duplex fire alarm at 5:26 p.m. and responded to 852 Arlington Ave. with five fire companies. Captain Randy Steele said smoke and flames were visible from duplex unit B, and quickly spreading from the living room into the kitchen area. Firefighters were able to extinguish ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

On this, the last Saturday in July, please take this collection of chuckles with you into August. This summer I have had great fun picking out funny stories from what readers share with me during the week. My great pal and dear friend Brown sends this important message to fortify our desire to excel: Some of the world's most successful people experienced major failures: 1. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Opens Fall Football Practice On High Note

Tennessee kicked off its preseason football camp with the Vols’ first practice on Saturday at Haslam Field. Jones was impressed with what he saw on Day 1, but hit on the importance of improving each day during camp.   "I thought it was a very productive start, Jones said. “Tomorrow is a very critical day for us, but I'm pleased overall with the first day," Jones said. ... (click for more)

Frost Falcons 8u Girls Softball Team From Ooltewah Captures World Series Title

The Frost Falcons 8u girls softball team from Ooltewah captured the USFA World Series title at Panama City Beach.   Coach Greg Butler said, "This World Series is the highest level and best competitive event for 8u softball. They also finished the season as the number one team in 8u softball."   We are part of the Frost Falcons organization ... (click for more)


