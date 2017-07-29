Travis Grissom, Fugutive On BCSO Top 10 Wanted List, Arrested

Saturday, July 29, 2017

Travis Grissom, a fugitive on the Bradley County Sheriff Office's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, was arrested and wanted for theft over $2,500, felony evading arrest, and tampering with a vehicle tag.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. Saturday, patrol deputies recognized Grissom driving a blue Dodge truck. He failed to stop when a traffic stop was initiated, which led to a brief pursuit on I-75. When he attempted to drive in the median, deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped at the 32 mile marker of I-75 southbound.

Grissom may be facing additional criminal charges related to the incident on this date.