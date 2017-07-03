Plane Crash Victims Were Family From Etowah, Tn.

Monday, July 3, 2017

Those killed in a plane crash in Murray County, Ga., on Saturday were a family from Etowah, Tn.

They included adults 55 year-old Dexter Lee Gresham and his wife, 61-year-old Mary Jo Yarbrough.

Also killed were 10-year-old Austin Day and 10-year-old Kinsley Wilson. They are siblings, and grandchildren of Mary Jo Yarbrough.

The small plane went down in stormy weather, while scattering debris over a wide area.

The plane initially flew from the McMinn County Airport.

Mr. Gresham had been a pilot for many years.