Boil Water Advisory Lifted For LaFayette; Still On For Some Others In Walker County

Monday, July 3, 2017

A boil water advisory has been lifted for city of LaFayette water customers only. However, the advisory remains in effect for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers within the previously designated area. In addition, water use restrictions remain in effect for all city of LaFayette and WCWSA customers.

"It has taken several days to stabilize the system and pull and test samples to ensure there are no issues," said David Hamilton, LaFayette city manager.

"Thank you for your patience while we worked through this challenge and please continue to conserve water to help keep demand lower in line with supply."

The city of LaFayette disconnected from the WCWSA system on Friday, a day after a source well tested positive for E. coli. There have been no positive samples from treated water distributed to customers from this source well. The treated water is being tested twice a day.

Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) officials believe surface water and/or storm water mixed with the well. Once well water has been influenced by surface water, it requires a type of filtration the Walker County Water Treatment Plant is not currently capable of treating.



While several short and long term solutions continue to be explored, a mobile water treatment system capable of filtering surface water is being trucked in. It will take a number of days to connect the portable system to the Walker County Water Treatment Plant. Additional time will be required to bring it online, flush lines and allow EPD to take samples and conduct tests. Officials continue to target a workable solution within the original 14 day timetable.

Since the quantity of water may be impacted by these solutions, all Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority and City of LaFayette water customers remain under the following water conservation guidelines:

· Outdoor watering of lawns, gardens and trees is limited to a maximum of twice a week (even addresses and sites with no numbered address may water Wednesdays and Saturdays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., while those in odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.)

· Watering of personal food gardens is allowed any day before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.



The following activities are not allowed:

· No washing streets, gutters, sidewalks and driveways

· No ornamental uses, such as fountains and waterfalls

· No use of fire hydrants, except for the purpose of firefighting, public health, safety, or flushing

· No washing vehicles (cars, boats, etc.) at home

· No non-commercial washing or pressure washing

· No charity, or non-commercial fundraiser, car washes



Additional information:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also offered these facts about what to do during a boil water advisory:



· Use boiled water to prepare drinks, even coffee. Most household coffee makers do not reach a temperature hot enough to remove bacteria

· Do not use ice from ice trays, ice dispensers or ice makers unless the water was boiled first or made with bottled water

· Most kitchen and household water filters do not remove bacteria or viruses

· Consider giving babies and young children a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water

· Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water

· Household dishwashers are generally safe to use if the water reaches a final rinse temperature of at least 150 degrees or if the dishwasher has a sanitizing cycle

· It is safe to do laundry as usual

· Pets should also get boiled or bottled water to drink

· Georgia EPD suggests large animals should be ok, since many already encounter natural organic contaminates when drinking from creeks, ponds and lakes.



Another update on the boil water advisory will be issued when new information is available.