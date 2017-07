Sunday, July 30, 2017

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an early morning house fire at 3308 3rd Ave. on Sunday.

Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the alarm came in at 4 a.m. for a house that was suppose to be unoccupied.

Five fire companies responded to the scene. E9 arrived first to report smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire units that responded were E9, Q14, S1, L1, and S13 Blue Shift.