Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY

1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BECK, SEQUOIAH RENAE

3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 1002 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BEENE, ATLEE EARL

7441 CHAD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

BOGGS, TREASHIA A

3905 CREEKVIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

VIO.

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY LAW----BORDERS, TERRELL DEVON7657 BORISS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----BOUCHER, JORDYN L767 BREA ROAD DUNLAP, 373278955Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR----BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE919 SUNNYDALE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF BUNAVAIL (SCH III)----BROWN, TAJ DION4809 WINDING LANE APT G HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE3703 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----CLAY, DERRICK MICAH5300 DORSEY ST Chattanooga, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ROBBERY----COOK, TIAJUANA1906 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ATTEMPT SE----DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE5225 OLD HIXSON PK APT C311 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT----DIAZ-CRUZ, IVER ANTONIO535 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySEXUAL BATTERY----DODD, CHRISTOPHER JOSEPHHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)THEFT OF PROPERTY (AUTO)----DUNN, ANTHONY RAY1209 INDIAN AVE APT F7 ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----EZELL, KAITLYN ELIZABETH4242 GREEN SHANTY ROAD # A OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT DEATH OR PERSONAL INJURYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION OFDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----GARCIA, DANIEL CIREACO4513 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----GARMANY, GREGORY SCOTT6932 GLEN ERRO WAY EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----GARNER, STEWART LEE861 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----GRASTY, HOSEA LAMAR801 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS----GREER, RYAN ONELIOUS3913 MARIGOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY----GROSS, ACCIE CARTER1500 FRUITLAND DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----HACKLER, BENNY ISHMAL7919 HALE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE----HAMBLIN, ZACHARY SLADE131 DEMPSEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS----HANSARD, GUY968 LOCKING DAM ROAD JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSPOSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HARDEN, CHARLES ANDREW15230 A SLABTOWN RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)----HAWKINS, PATRICIA SUE608 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HEADRICK, REBECCA GRACE220 LOWERY STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES1202 POPULAR ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON----HERKLEY, TRESTON DEVONTA4984C EASTVIEW TERRACE APISON, 37302Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HERNANDEZ, JOSE2619 BOYCE STREET #12 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----HICKS, MICHAEL ANTHONY3922 CAINE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----HIGGINS, DARRIUS3211 BLACKHAWK TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT (SIMPLE)----HILL, JARED DAKOTA172 HOLDER LOOP RISING FAWN, 30738Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----HILL, KENNETH GERALD2040 DALLAS LAKE RD SODDY DAISY, 373798805Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPAROLE VIOLATION----HOOD, DENNIS CHADWICK11490 DOLLYPAWN RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HUGHES, JIMMY DEWAYNE3400 JENKINS ROAD APT #516 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT----HURD, NICHOLAS TYRONE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT118 HIXSON, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANACHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION----HURST, JOHN SPENCER302 HALL STREET LAFAYETTE, 30720Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASSSTALKINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----JOHNSON, JOHN EDWARD908 CREST DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----JONES, JOSHUA LAMONT1106 N HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)----KITCHENS, DERRICK RAY475 CORUM HILL RD Castalian Springs, 370314648Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000THEFT OVER $1,000----LACKEY, JOSHUA JAMEAL502 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----LEE, BRANDON JOSEPH162 CLEVE STREET RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT----LEWALLEN, ANTHONY LYNN10956 EUSTICE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED (2ND)----LOTT, ANTHONY QUENTIN1130 CHIPAWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT----LYONS, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD8224 PATTERSON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)----MIDDLETON, TYLER WILLIAM906 MOORE AVENUE LAYFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE FROM WALKER COUNTY GA----MILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OVER $10,000----MOORE, PEYTON NICOLE1463 WINDFIELD MORRISTOWN, 37813Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Alcoholic BEV CommFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)----MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON4726 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDERATTEMPT FIRST DEGREE MURDER----MUSACCHIO, JOHN PAUL4530 WEBB ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----NORMAN, MICHAEL RAY7201 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY----RAISLER, JIMMY6102 WATER OAK LANE HARRISON, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINTERSTATE COMPACT (INTRANSIT TO CATOOSA CO GA)----RASPBERRY, EBONI C3671 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----REEL, JAMES EDWARD2618 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374041764Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----REYNA, DOMINGO BLAKE3708 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072015Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR----ROSARIO-ROSARIO, ELVIDO GIOVANN1505 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL SIMULATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE----RUNYON, JESSE ALAN9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 48 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT----SHADWICK, ALEXIS D517 LOW WATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----SMART, CARL GREGORY8615 BRENDA DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)----SMITH, BRANDON DANELL1412 GROVE STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)----SMITH, DARREN LEE9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSEXUAL BATTERY----SMITH, HALEY ALEXIS9607 BARBEE ROAD LOT 48 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----STEWART, TERRY VAUGHN322 CAMP JORDAN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)----SUMMEY, ROBERT CONRAD800 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFORGERYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----SWEENEY, TIFFANY YVONNE1601 LEGGETT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----TAYLOR, JERRY DON20 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUSE OF STOLEN PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWNO PROOF OF INSURANCEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY----TAYLOR, JOHN HARVEY9045 CHIP DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN COLLIER CO FLORIDA)----TOMLINSON, ADAM WAYNE322B CAMP JORDAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS. SCHED. IIDRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----TREW, JUSTIN BLAKE1982 HUNT ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000----VAUGHN, TYQUAN LA REAK7314 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----WEBB, SHIRLEY ANN3335 BROMLEY LANE LOT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000ASSAULT----WILBANKS, JEREMY DEWAYNE712 CEDAR SPRINGS ROAD WEAVER, 36277Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----WRIGHT, WILLIAM HOWARD3317 FROLLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT----YORK, ANITA MARIE7734 HARPER ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/01/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/19/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/17/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BORDERS, TERRELL DEVON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 12/29/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOUCHER, JORDYN L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/13/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR BREEDLOVE, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/15/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF BUNAVAIL (SCH III) BYRD, TIMOTHY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 11/19/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CLAY, DERRICK MICAH

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/05/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY COOK, TIAJUANA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/01/1983

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FACILITATION OF ATTEMPT SE CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/29/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)