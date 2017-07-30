Dmarcus Collins, 24, Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street Early Sunday Morning

Dmarcus Collins, 24, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Sunday morning.
Chattanooga Police responded at 3:57 a.m. to a person shot in the 1600 block of South Kelly Street.
Upon arrival police located the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525
.