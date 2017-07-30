 Sunday, July 30, 2017 81.1°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Dmarcus Collins, 24, Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, July 30, 2017
Dmarcus Collins, 24, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Sunday morning.
 
Chattanooga Police responded at 3:57 a.m. to a person shot in the 1600 block of South Kelly Street.
 
Upon arrival police located the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.
 
He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
 
Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525

July 30, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 30, 2017

Fire Quickly Put Out At Vacant House On 3rd Avenue

July 29, 2017

Senator Beavers Defends Trimming Tweet List


Gubernatorial candidate and Tennessee State Senator Mae Beavers (R-Mt. Juliet) responded Saturday afternoon to a press release from the Davidson County Democratic Party alleging she could ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL  9517 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379  Age at Arrest: 52 years old Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ---- BARHITE, MICHAEL WESLEY  1406 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 374121470  Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Fire Quickly Put Out At Vacant House On 3rd Avenue

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an early morning house fire at 3308 3rd Ave. on Sunday. Battalion Chief Chris Willmore said the alarm came in at  4 a.m.  for a house that was suppose to be unoccupied. Five fire companies responded to the scene. E9 arrived first to report smoke showing. The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Knew A Real Angel

I believe, with all of my heart, that there are angels who walk among us on earth. I’m serious; real, alive angels who appear as wonderful human beings but only until they are summoned back to “headquarters” and leave this earth, can those who believe in a Risen Christ feel the void in the air. This week Terri Farmer went missing. They say she died during her sleep sometime Monday ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Opens Fall Football Practice On High Note

Tennessee kicked off its preseason football camp with the Vols’ first practice on Saturday at Haslam Field. Jones was impressed with what he saw on Day 1, but hit on the importance of improving each day during camp.   "I thought it was a very productive start, Jones said. “Tomorrow is a very critical day for us, but I'm pleased overall with the first day," Jones said. ... (click for more)

Frost Falcons 8u Girls Softball Team From Ooltewah Captures World Series Title

The Frost Falcons 8u girls softball team from Ooltewah captured the USFA World Series title at Panama City Beach.   Coach Greg Butler said, "This World Series is the highest level and best competitive event for 8u softball. They also finished the season as the number one team in 8u softball."   We are part of the Frost Falcons organization ... (click for more)


