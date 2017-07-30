Dmarcus Collins, 24, Shot And Killed On South Kelly Street Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Dmarcus Collins, 24, was shot and killed on South Kelly Street early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 3:57 a.m. to a person shot in the 1600 block of South Kelly Street.

U pon arrival police located the victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Hamilton County EMS to a local hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are following all actionable leads.