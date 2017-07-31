 Wednesday, July 26, 2017 91.2°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, July 31, 2017

We send out headlines each day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time.'

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com. You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

July 31, 2017

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Jeffery Skarzinski Killed In Single-Vehicle Wreck On Birchwood Pike

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 7/26/17


Opinion

Prayers For Denny

I don’t live in Chattanooga any longer unfortunately and haven’t for many years now, but when I did live there, I was more than a regular at Yesterdays.  It was basically my second home….as it was for many, many of my friends and others that I may not have known their names, but definitely knew their faces.   It was the “Cheers” of Chattanooga. It was the place that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘No Sir -- It Stays Here’

To any of the millions who have served the United States on the field of combat, the most hallowed and prized distinction is our nation’s Medal of Honor. It is never given, it is always earned before it is ever awarded.  At least that’s the way it was up until a sun-splashed Wednesday three weeks ago in Vicenza, Italy. There is an Army base there that houses the 173 rd Airborne ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Open Homestand Tuesday With 9-4 Win Over Birmingham

The last place Birmingham Barons fell victim to a six-run sixth inning uprising that lifted the first place Chattanooga Lookouts to Tuesday night's 9-4 win  -- their 24th win of the second half. The Lookouts have 12 wins at home and 12 wins on the road. Starting pitcher Stephen Gonsalves allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings. Gonsalves (7-3) allowed two runs while ... (click for more)

SEC Annouces Television Schedule For First Three Weeks Of 2017 Season

The SEC Office on Tuesday announced the start times for games on the SEC Network during the first three weeks of the 2017 season.   The SEC Network Saturday schedule opens with three games on September 2 .  The Network will air six games on the second week of the season and five games in Week 3.  The first Conference matchup of the year on the ... (click for more)


