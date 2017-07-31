Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, RAYMOND M

8949 GENTLE MIST CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373637159

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

----

BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL

59 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR

1995 CICIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

----

BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE

204 EAST TENANT CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)

----

BOYD, ERIC LESLIE

6242 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151283

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

----

BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE

3215 PLAZA CIRCLE TIFTONIA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)----BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 05D CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHEVADING ARREST----COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL195 CECIL LANE APT 195 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000----CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC1806 B ALBERMARNE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)----CUMMINGS, SHELBY ANN513 A ASHLAND TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000----DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE----DAVIS, JARRETT HUNTER22 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----DAVIS, MILLER THOMAS4820 STAGG ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374152332Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE----DUENAS-LOPEZ, JACOBO3419 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----ELLISON, JAMES DAVID5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS----FOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD1413 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC (POSSESION O----GROSS, NICHOLAS CARTER2431 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT----HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE2355 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HARTLINE, HERSHEL LEE3412 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HENDRIX, RONALD LEE1416 COUNTY CLUB DRIVE TELAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----HOOD, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE7131 GARFIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37308Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE----HUFSTETLER, ALLEN TED2 MARKET STREET APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HYDE, JAMES ALLEN1980 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 373233315Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE----KINSEY, NIKKI MARIE1615 HELEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCHPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE----LIM, KEN SUY2915 OLD BRITIAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)----LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN3653 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA----MONCLAIRE, ENEL1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH----MORALES, SANTOS VELASQUEZ1300 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE----MORGAN, LADARIUS SHAWN9208 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL2409 LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: UTCDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----NOVOA-MEJIA, FREDYS1834 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----ORR, TAMEKA JEANON5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY----PASKEL, GIONNA13201 WALDROP TRAIL DECATUR, 30003Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH----RANKIN, MARION ALLEN8605 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH----ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR----RUDD, DEONTE ANTONIO1338 GROVE STREET COURT APT 287 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, OMAR2627 WIMPOLE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37912Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR7901 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETEXTING WHILE DRIVING----SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL1409 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----SPARKES, LADE LENDALL1560 21ST STREET SARASOTA, 34234Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERTHEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)----STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY306 1//2 DAVIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----TATE, BILLY2015 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY----THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER4614 ELDRIGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCT----TURNER, TERESA MARIE102 ROWE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $500----UNDERWOOD, OLAN KYLE4707 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----WHITE, ERIC LEBRON220 CARVER STREET APT 7 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

