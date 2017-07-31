 Monday, July 31, 2017 88.0°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Monday, July 31, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ABLES, RAYMOND M 
8949 GENTLE MIST CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373637159 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL 
59 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR 
1995 CICIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE 
204 EAST TENANT CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
----
BOYD, ERIC LESLIE 
6242 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151283 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE 
3215 PLAZA CIRCLE TIFTONIA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
----
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY 
404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 05D CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON 
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
----
COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL 
195 CECIL LANE APT 195 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC 
1806 B ALBERMARNE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
----
CUMMINGS, SHELBY ANN 
513 A ASHLAND TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER 
5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
DAVIS, JARRETT HUNTER 
22 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
DAVIS, MILLER THOMAS 
4820 STAGG ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374152332 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
DUENAS-LOPEZ, JACOBO 
3419 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID 
5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
----
FOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD 
1413 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC (POSSESION O
----
GROSS, NICHOLAS CARTER 
2431 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE 
2355 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS 
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HARTLINE, HERSHEL LEE 
3412 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE 
1416 COUNTY CLUB DRIVE TELAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HOOD, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
7131 GARFIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
HUFSTETLER, ALLEN TED 
2 MARKET STREET APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HYDE, JAMES ALLEN 
1980 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 373233315 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
KINSEY, NIKKI MARIE 
1615 HELEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN 
611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM 
9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LIM, KEN SUY 
2915 OLD BRITIAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
----
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
3653 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
----
MONCLAIRE, ENEL 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
MORALES, SANTOS VELASQUEZ 
1300 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
----
MORGAN, LADARIUS SHAWN 
9208 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL 
2409 LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
NOVOA-MEJIA, FREDYS 
1834 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
ORR, TAMEKA JEANON 
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY 
1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
----
PASKEL, GIONNA 
13201 WALDROP TRAIL DECATUR, 30003 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
RANKIN, MARION ALLEN 
8605 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
----
RUDD, DEONTE ANTONIO 
1338 GROVE STREET COURT APT 287 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, OMAR 
2627 WIMPOLE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37912 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY 
7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR 
7901 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
----
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL 
1409 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SPARKES, LADE LENDALL 
1560 21ST STREET SARASOTA, 34234 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)
----
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY 
306 1//2 DAVIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
TATE, BILLY 
2015 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER 
4614 ELDRIGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
TURNER, TERESA MARIE 
102 ROWE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
----
UNDERWOOD, OLAN KYLE 
4707 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON 
220 CARVER STREET APT 7 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)

Here are the mug shots:

ABLES, RAYMOND M
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/04/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
BOYD, ERIC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • EVADING ARREST
COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
CUMMINGS, SHELBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
DAVIS, MILLER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUENAS-LOPEZ, JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
FASANO, JOSHUA JON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARTLINE, HERSHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HYDE, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KINSEY, NIKKI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA

MCCLENDON, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
MONCLAIRE, ENEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
MORALES, SANTOS VELASQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
MORGAN, LADARIUS SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/12/1986
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NOVOA-MEJIA, FREDYS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ORR, TAMEKA JEANON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PASKEL, GIONNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
RANKIN, MARION ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCOTT, TRACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
SPARKES, LADE LENDALL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)
STEPHENS, ALISHA JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, CAVEGEO DEWANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TURNER, TERESA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $500
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)


July 31, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30

July 31, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 30, 2017

2 Cars Involved In Accident In East Ridge Sunday


Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           ... (click for more)

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, RAYMOND M  8949 GENTLE MIST CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373637159  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Two cars were involved in an accident Sunday in front of the East Ridge flea market.  There was no information on the condition of the passengers.  One vehicle, a 1969 Plymouth ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           LEWIS            W/F     46        Officer WILSON        POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ABLES, RAYMOND M  8949 GENTLE MIST CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373637159  Age at Arrest: 65 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT DISORDERLY CONDUCT ---- BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL  59 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30752  Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Guess Who’s New In Town?

In 2004 a guy named Mark Zuckerberg started this social networking site on the Internet that you know as Facebook. Today it has over 2 billion (with a ‘b’) users every month and is the largest social media website in the history of the world. Back when Facebook was unheard of, Mark coaxed his older sister into helped him get it started. Her name is Randi. Randi has since started ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols' DC Shoop Eyes Development Of Depth At CB

Tennessee assistant coaches Bob Shoop, Larry Scott, Charlton Warren and Mike Canales spoke to reporters on Sunday after the Vols’ second preseason football practice at Haslam Field. The four assistants discussed what they have seen in these early days of camp in the ongoing position battles as well as the tenacity that they expect from their players. Scott, who is ... (click for more)

Manchester City Shuts Out Tottenham 3-0 In Nashville; Crowd Largest For Soccer Match In State's History

Manchester City dominated play at the International Champions Cup held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday , resulting in a 3-0 victory of Tottenham Hotspur.   The Nashville crowd of over 56,000 made this English Premier League battle the most highly attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Fans witnessed persistent offensive pressure by Manchester ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors