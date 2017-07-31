Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ABLES, RAYMOND M
8949 GENTLE MIST CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 373637159
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
BETHUNE, GORDON RANDALL
59 ROCKCREEK RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga State Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR
1995 CICIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
204 EAST TENANT CIRCLE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
----
BOYD, ERIC LESLIE
6242 TELETHA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374151283
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
3215 PLAZA CIRCLE TIFTONIA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
----
BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
404 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 05D CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
1108 E 35TH ST PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
----
COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL
195 CECIL LANE APT 195 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
1806 B ALBERMARNE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
----
CUMMINGS, SHELBY ANN
513 A ASHLAND TERRANCE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
----
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER
5717 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
DAVIS, JARRETT HUNTER
22 W BELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
DAVIS, MILLER THOMAS
4820 STAGG ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374152332
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
----
DUENAS-LOPEZ, JACOBO
3419 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
5812 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085063
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
----
FOSTER, ANDRE RASHAD
1413 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHERE ALCOHOLIC (POSSESION O
----
GROSS, NICHOLAS CARTER
2431 BRIDGE CIRCLE APT 209 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HAMPTON, DERRICK DEWAYNE
2355 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
9822 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HARTLINE, HERSHEL LEE
3412 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HENDRIX, RONALD LEE
1416 COUNTY CLUB DRIVE TELAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
HOOD, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
7131 GARFIELD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37308
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
----
HUFSTETLER, ALLEN TED
2 MARKET STREET APT 110 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
HYDE, JAMES ALLEN
1980 PELL ST SE CLEVELAND, 373233315
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
----
KINSEY, NIKKI MARIE
1615 HELEN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
KOCINCKI, CHARLES STEPHEN
611 BITSY LANE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCH
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SCH
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (SIMPLE POSSESS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
9627 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
----
LIM, KEN SUY
2915 OLD BRITIAN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON SUPPORT)
----
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
3653 TANAKA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374045953
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
----
MONCLAIRE, ENEL
1521 HICKORY VALLEY ROAD APT 306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
MORALES, SANTOS VELASQUEZ
1300 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
----
MORGAN, LADARIUS SHAWN
9208 VILLAGEWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL
2409 LANE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
NOVOA-MEJIA, FREDYS
1834 ASHMORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
ORR, TAMEKA JEANON
5612 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
PARKS-BEY, ANTHONY
1417 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESTRICTIONS ON USE OF CONTROLLED-ACCESS ROADWAY
----
PASKEL, GIONNA
13201 WALDROP TRAIL DECATUR, 30003
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
RANKIN, MARION ALLEN
8605 BROOKSHADOW DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
----
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
----
RUDD, DEONTE ANTONIO
1338 GROVE STREET COURT APT 287 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, OMAR
2627 WIMPOLE AVE KNOXVILLE, 37912
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SMITH, HUNTER GREGORY
7249 AVENTINE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR
7901 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374162606
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
----
SOUTHERS, CEDRIC DURELL
1409 BRADT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
----
SPARKES, LADE LENDALL
1560 21ST STREET SARASOTA, 34234
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)
----
STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
306 1//2 DAVIS ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
TATE, BILLY
2015 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
4614 ELDRIGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
TURNER, TERESA MARIE
102 ROWE ST ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $500
----
UNDERWOOD, OLAN KYLE
4707 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
220 CARVER STREET APT 7 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABLES, RAYMOND M
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 10/04/1951
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BOATWRIGHT, JOHNNY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOOHER, ASHLEY RAYE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
|
|BOYD, ERIC LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/15/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BRIDGES, JOY CORINNE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/05/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|BROOKS, WILLIAM KENNY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, KENDALL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- EVADING ARREST
|
|COOK, BRANDON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|CUMMINGS, SHELBY ANN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MILLER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|DUENAS-LOPEZ, JACOBO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/18/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ELLISON, JAMES DAVID
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/18/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS
|
|FASANO, JOSHUA JON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HANKINS, SHAWN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 07/20/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARTLINE, HERSHEL LEE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/05/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HENDRIX, RONALD LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/05/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HYDE, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/05/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KINSEY, NIKKI MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LANDS, CLIFFORD ADAM
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHA
|
|MCCLENDON, AARON BOYD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/26/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|MONCLAIRE, ENEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|MORALES, SANTOS VELASQUEZ
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
|
|MORGAN, LADARIUS SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORLER, ROBERT DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/12/1986
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|NOVOA-MEJIA, FREDYS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ORR, TAMEKA JEANON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PASKEL, GIONNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/13/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|RANKIN, MARION ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/05/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|ROBBS, GREGORY NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ-VASQUEZ, OMAR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/16/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SCOTT, TRACY LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/19/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
|
|SMITH, WILLIAM ARTHUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/11/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|SPARKES, LADE LENDALL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/11/1993
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (GUN)
|
|STEPHENS, ALISHA JOANNE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|STRICKLAND, CAVEGEO DEWANN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/25/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|STRICKLAND, DAVID RAY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/10/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|THURMOND, JUSTIN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|TURNER, TERESA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/19/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/30/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)
|