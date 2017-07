Monday, July 31, 2017

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30:

WALLIN ANNIE LEWIS W/F 46 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

WALLIN TIMOTHY GEORGE W/M 55 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

MOTLEY EMILY CAROLANN W/F 22 Officer SCARBROUGH LOITERING/PROWLING

ALEJANDRO CALMO RAMIREZ H/M 39 Officer KELLEY DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

DUBOIS TRAVIS DUANE W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

ELLISON MICHAEL CHANCE W/M 23 Officer MATHIS DISORDERLY

ELLISON JOSEPH ALEXANDER W/M 20 Officer MATHIS DISORDERLY

STRAUB CHARLES WILLIAM W/M 58 Officer HERPST THEFT BY TAKING – M

WYCUFF MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 31 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

DEVILLE CHARLIE MICHELLE W/F 22 DTF POSSESSION OF METH W/INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

HAYES HEATHER UDELE W/F 40 DTF FTA – M

SCHRADER JONATHAN EUGENE W/M 28 Officer CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –M

SCHRADER BRITTANY MICHELLE W/F 31 Officer CAMPBELL THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – M

ALLEN ANDREW NMN B/M 18 Officer MILLER AGGRVATED ASSAULT (X3) – ADD CHARGE

COOPER JUSTIN BLAKE W/M 28 Officer REYNOLDS DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, HEADLIGHT REQUIREMENT

SPENCER STEPHEN MICHAEL W/M 32 Officer CARTER HOLD FOR DADE COUNTY

PERALTA ANGEL MARTIN H/M 23 Officer DYE DRIVING WITHOUT VALID LICENSE – M

SANDERS JEFFERY TRAVIS W/M 29 Officer MILLER FTA – F

GILLIHAN CLIFFORD IVAN W/M 37 PROBATION PAROLE VIOLATION

RUTHERFORD HANNAH ALEXUS W/F 18 Officer CAREATHERS FLEE/ATTEMPT ELUDE – F

PERRY NICHOLAS DAVID W/M 20 MATHIS DRIVING WHILE UNLICENSED, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – CHILD, SEAT BELT VIOLATION – ADULT

GUFFEY JASON SCOTT W/M 21 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

BRAZIER JUSTIN SHANE W/M 40 Officer MILLER FTA – F

NAVE JAMES DANIEL W/M 44 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

RODRIGUEZ CHARITY PEREZ W/F 22 Officer DENNY THEFT BY TAKING – M

ELDER ERIC LLOYD W/M 34 Officer JEWELL RETURN FROM PEACHFORD HOSPITAL

WILLIAM GABRIEL ROBERT W/M 28 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, USE OF COMMUNICATION FACILITY IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY INVOLVING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

WALKER WILLIAM THOMAS W/M 43 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION – F

DIXON AARON KRISTEN W/M 34 Officer PERKINS DRIVING LICENSE REVOKED/SUSPENDED

STANTON KRISTIAN CAMERON W/M 22 Officer EVANS TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, MARIJUANA, OR METH X2, NO INSURANCE, TRAVELING WRONG WAY ON ONE WAY RAOD

WARE BRITTANY RHANE W/F 29 Officer EVANS TRAFFICING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, METH, OR MARIJUANA

BOLTON SABRINA RENE W/F 30 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGS X2, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV DRUGS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1 OZ, TAMPERING W/EVIDENCE, OBSTRUCTION OF INVESTIGATION

FRANKLIN ANDREW RICHARD W/M 36 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH

BOLTON DAELYN ELIZABETH W/F 21 Officer REYNOLDS FAILURE TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHEN USING CELL PHONE, DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

SHARP LABRAWN EUGENE W/M 37 Officer DEAN RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

MITCHELL SHIRLEY LEE W/F 26 Officer ENGLAND PAROLE

VENABLE ZACHARY LEE W/M 26 Officer CAREATHERS OBSTRUCTING INVESTIGATION, FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

LANCE CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 31 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

LIVELY STEPHANIE LYNN W/F 39 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

STURR SUNNY BONDS W/F 50 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

HILL BRANDON MERELL W/M 23 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

COPELAND MICHAEL ANTHONY W/M 33 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

YOUNG WILLIAM ANDERSON W/M 52 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

SPRAYBERRY RICKEY ALLEN W/M 46 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

FRENCH MISTY DAWN W/F 40 Officer GRIFFIN POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS

GOSS DRAKE KENRICK W/M 17 Officer MATHIS TAMPERING WITH ELECTRONIC MONITORING DEVICE

MANN AMANDA LEIGH W/F 32 Officer HOLLAND POSSESSION OF METH, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

BUTLER THOMAS LEE JR W/M

MARTIN DAVID THOMAS W/M 43 Officer BROWN

HARTLEY STACEY ANN W/F 48 SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

WASHINGTON JARVIS JERMAIN B/M 30 Officer MILLER FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

COOK LEONARD PARKER W/M 63 Officer REECE PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

SHERRELL PAUL TRAVIS W/M 26 Officer SCHRADER DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

PATTERSON CECIL EUGENE W/M 41 DTF POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF A KNIFE OR FRIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF CERTAIN CRIMES

PICKARD JOHN DAVID W/M 30 DTF POSSESSION OF METH

DEVILLE CHARLIE MICHELLE W/F 22 Officer CATHEY RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

BALL BOBBY ALLEN W/M 29 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY, RECKLESS DRIVING, FAILURE TO APPEAR-MISDEMEANOR

DEERING WILLIAM BARRY W/M 57 Officer CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH

AUSTIN KEITH LEE W/M 27 Officer BROWN PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ROACH WHITTNEY MICHELLE W/F 26 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

DERRING WILLIAM BARRY W/M 57 Officer WEBER RETURN FROM CORNERSTONE

ABBOTT ELBERT DARYL W/M 48 PROBATION PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

CHILDRESS ADAM LYNN W/M 20 Officer JEWELL PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

HUNT KAITLYN ELIZABETH W/F 18 Officer ELLIOTT DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, SEAT BELT VIOLATION

PATTERSON SANDRA FAYE W/F 46 Officer REECE OBSTRUCTION – M (X2), UNLAWFUL CONDUCT ON 911 CALL

NEAL, JR BUTCHIE ELLIS W/M 41 Officer MILLER POSSESSION OF METH

TILLEY STANLEY DAVID W/M 34 Officer CAREATHERS PROBATION VIOLATION – F

HOLLAND WILLIAM KYLE W/M 32 Officer HINCH SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

JOHNSON AMANDA LYNETTE W/F 38 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – F

YOUNG ANGELA DANIELLE W/F 42 Officer MILLER FTA – F

BYRD SCOTTY LEE W/M 50 Officer DEBORD TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS, FTML

GAINES BYRON LYNN B/M 61 Officer ALFORD SIMPLE BATTERY

ABERCROMBIE JASON CHARLES W/M 40 Officer MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – M

MCMORRIS DAVID BENJAMIN W/M 37 Officer REYNOLDS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA

WALLIN MICHAEL DEWAYNE W/M 48 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCH IV

REESE CHARLES ANDREW B/M 32 Officer CARTER DUI, DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED/REVOKED, FAIL OBEY STOP SIGN, NO INSURANCE, OPEN CONTAINER

PATTERSON RANDALL LAMAR W/M 53 Officer KELLEY HOLD FOR WHITFIELD COUNTY

MCWHORTER AUSTIN TYLER W/M 24 Officer RAMEY DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SHORT CYNTHIA SUZANNE W/F 25 Officer OWENS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

THAXTON KATLYN ANN W/F 19 Officer MULLIS THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING –M (X3)

SIMS JR RICKY WAYNE W/M 39 Officer RAMEY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

ROSS JOHN EDWARD W/M 23 Officer HINCH ENTERING AUTO

WALLIN KENNETH DARRELL W/M 51 Officer REYNOLDS POINTING A GUN AT ANOTHER, OBSTRUCTION

MANNING JOSHUA MARTIN W/M 40 Officer WORLEY FTA – F, PROBATION VIOLATION – F, FTA – M

YOUNG SAMUEL PAUL W/M 35 Officer DAFFRON BATTERY – FVA, TERRORISTIC THREATS/ACTS (X2)

SMITH SHANOIQUE NOCHELLE B/F 26 Officer HEAD THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

HOWARD JOSHUA KEVIN W/M 32 Officer WORLEY TERRORISTIC THREATS – M

CAVIN ALISHA BROCK W/F 35 Officer WILSON POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF FELONY, POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

LILLARD SIMON PETER W/M 23 Officer CHANDLER DUI, FTML

ALFORD SHANNON RUSSELL W/M 41 Officer CAMPBELL DUI, MOVE OVER LAW

HOGUE JUSTIN TAYLOR W/M 21 Officer WILSON DUI, OPEN CONTAINER, TAILLIGHT REQUIREMENT, SEATBELT VIOLATION

SKATES PHILLIP STEVE W/M 38 Officer OWENS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA – M, ENTERING AUTO (X6)

HART TIMOTHY JAMES W/M 41 Officer DAFFRON BURGLARY, OBSTRUCTION

GRAVITT DEAN JOHNATHAN W/M 34 Officer DAFFRON BURGLARY, OBSTRUCTION , POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

CARTER GLENDA ROCHELLE B/F 55 Officer GIDEON DRIVING LICENSE SUSPENDED

ADAMS JERRY LAMAR B/M 61 Officer EVANS SIMPLE BATTERY – FVA, INTERFERENCE WITH 911 CALL, OBSTRUCTION – M

EPPS LEONTA LEBRON B/M 24 Officer WORLEY HOLD FOR HAMILTON COUNTY

COLVIN JEWONE LEBRON B/M 24 Officer WORLEY ***