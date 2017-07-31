 Tuesday, August 1, 2017 73.4°F   clear   Clear

Corker, Alexander Wish Congressman Duncan Well In His Retirement

Monday, July 31, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Monday released the following statement after U.S. Representative John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.) announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.
 
“My friend Jimmy Duncan has represented the people of the 2nd District well for more than three decades in Congress,” said Corker. “I appreciate his no-nonsense, principled approach to public service and will sincerely miss his leadership and voice as a member of our delegation.

"I wish him, his wife, Lynn, and their family all the best as they prepare to enter this next chapter of their lives.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I am proud that Jimmy Duncan has served Tennessee’s 2nd district and been my congressman for nearly three decades – and has been recognized as the most conservative member of the House for about that long. No one has done a better job of staying in touch with his constituents than Jimmy has. He has dedicated his life to service – both in Congress and as a member of the Army National Guard – and Honey and I thank Jimmy and Lynn and their family for their dedication to our state.” 

Congressman Duncan was Senator Alexander’s campaign chairman when he ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2014.


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 31, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30


Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           ... (click for more)


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY  207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga FAILURE TO APPEAR ---- BEAVERS, FRANK THOMAS  4002 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404  Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency:  VIOLATION OF PROBATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As the prettiest last three days in the history of any July ever in Chattanooga wane, the morning sky brings us a promising August today. My garden, with nary a trace of the devastating drought we were forced to endure this time last year, is lush and full and -- my heavens – I can never remember when we were a full nine inches above our normal rainfall after the first seven months ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Warren Named Preseason All-American

UTC senior linebacker Dale Warren was named a preseason All-American Monday.  He earned a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Third Team.  Warren is a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker from Covington, Ga.  He was a first team All-Southern Conference performer last season, leading the SoCon with 19.0 TFLs.  He also added 6.0 sacks.  He had ... (click for more)

Manchester City Shuts Out Tottenham 3-0 In Nashville; Crowd Largest For Soccer Match In State's History

Manchester City dominated play at the International Champions Cup held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday , resulting in a 3-0 victory of Tottenham Hotspur.   The Nashville crowd of over 56,000 made this English Premier League battle the most highly attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Fans witnessed persistent offensive pressure by Manchester ... (click for more)


