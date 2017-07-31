Corker, Alexander Wish Congressman Duncan Well In His Retirement

Monday, July 31, 2017

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Monday released the following statement after U.S. Representative John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.) announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.



“My friend Jimmy Duncan has represented the people of the 2nd District well for more than three decades in Congress,” said Corker. “I appreciate his no-nonsense, principled approach to public service and will sincerely miss his leadership and voice as a member of our delegation.

"I wish him, his wife, Lynn, and their family all the best as they prepare to enter this next chapter of their lives.”

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander said, “I am proud that Jimmy Duncan has served Tennessee’s 2nd district and been my congressman for nearly three decades – and has been recognized as the most conservative member of the House for about that long. No one has done a better job of staying in touch with his constituents than Jimmy has. He has dedicated his life to service – both in Congress and as a member of the Army National Guard – and Honey and I thank Jimmy and Lynn and their family for their dedication to our state.”

Congressman Duncan was Senator Alexander’s campaign chairman when he ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2014.