Riley Odmann Charged In Vandalism At 2 County School Athletic Fields

Monday, July 31, 2017

An arrest has been made in two vandalism incidents at county school athletic fields.

Last week, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Ooltewah High School and Wallace Smith Elementary School sustained vandalism to their athletic fields when someone in a red truck drove on the fields and caused damage.

Based on evidence and information obtained through an investigation, the HCSO arrested Riley Odmann on Monday afternoon.

He was taken to the County Jail and charged with felony vandalism, trespass, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.

Authorities said someone in a red 2007 Dodge truck did "donuts" on the Ooltewah High field, causing some $1,200 in damage. He also damaged other property at the school. The damage to the field was caught on video.

Authorities were told that Odmann, a former OHS student, had been the driver of the truck.

A red 2007 Dodge truck was found parked in his driveway.

Authorities found the 18-year-old Odman at the residence of another OHS student.

He admitted to damaging the Ooltewah High property as well as that at Wallace Smith.

He said other people were with him during both incidents, but he would not identify them.

Authorities said the basement where Odmann was visiting with the other student smelled of marijuana. Found were a green marijuana bong, a marijuana grinder and tin foil.

