Riley Odmann Charged In Vandalism At 2 County School Athletic Fields

Monday, July 31, 2017

An arrest has been made in two vandalism incidents at county school athletic fields.

Last week, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Ooltewah High School and Wallace Smith Elementary School sustained vandalism to their athletic fields when someone in a red truck drove on the fields and caused damage.  

Based on evidence and information obtained through an investigation, the HCSO arrested Riley Odmann on Monday afternoon.

 

 

He was taken to the County Jail and charged with felony vandalism, trespass, driving on a suspended license and having no proof of insurance.

 

Authorities said someone in a red 2007 Dodge truck did "donuts" on the Ooltewah High field, causing some $1,200 in damage. He also damaged other property at the school. The damage to the field was caught on video.

 

Authorities were told that Odmann, a former OHS student, had been the driver of the truck.

 

A red 2007 Dodge truck was found parked in his driveway.

 

Authorities found the 18-year-old Odman at the residence of another OHS student.

 

He admitted to damaging the Ooltewah High property as well as that at Wallace Smith.

 

He said other people were with him during both incidents, but he would not identify them.

 

Authorities said the basement where Odmann was visiting with the other student smelled of marijuana. Found were a green marijuana bong, a marijuana grinder and tin foil.

 

 

 

 

 


Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Corker, Alexander Wish Congressman Duncan Well In His Retirement

Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY  207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Monday released the following statement after U.S. Representative John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.) announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.   ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           ... (click for more)


Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As the prettiest last three days in the history of any July ever in Chattanooga wane, the morning sky brings us a promising August today. My garden, with nary a trace of the devastating drought we were forced to endure this time last year, is lush and full and -- my heavens – I can never remember when we were a full nine inches above our normal rainfall after the first seven months ... (click for more)

UTC's Warren Named Preseason All-American

UTC senior linebacker Dale Warren was named a preseason All-American Monday.  He earned a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Third Team.  Warren is a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker from Covington, Ga.  He was a first team All-Southern Conference performer last season, leading the SoCon with 19.0 TFLs.  He also added 6.0 sacks.  He had ... (click for more)

Manchester City Shuts Out Tottenham 3-0 In Nashville; Crowd Largest For Soccer Match In State's History

Manchester City dominated play at the International Champions Cup held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday , resulting in a 3-0 victory of Tottenham Hotspur.   The Nashville crowd of over 56,000 made this English Premier League battle the most highly attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Fans witnessed persistent offensive pressure by Manchester ... (click for more)


