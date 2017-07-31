 Tuesday, August 1, 2017 73.4°F   clear   Clear

Certified Tax Rates Now Set, Assessor Haynes Says

Monday, July 31, 2017

Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes announced Monday that his office, along with the state Of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, has completed the calculations for the 2017 Certified Property Tax Rates. All local governments have been notified of their certified rate.

Following the 2017 county wide reappraisal, the certified tax rate is calculated to produce the same property tax revenue equivalent to the previous budget year (T.C.A. 67-5-1701).

If a local government sets a higher property tax rate than the certified tax rate, by state law it must announce its intentions according T.C.A. 67-5-1702.

Soddy Daisy has indicated it may raise the rate above the certified level.

Hamilton County will stay with the new certified rate.

Assessor Haynes said, "Those property owners who have questions concerning their property tax rate they should contact their City Councilperson or Commissioner."


 2016 2017

TAX RATE CERTIFIED TAX RATE



HAMILTON COUNTY 2.7652 2.4976
CITY OF CHATTANOOGA 2.3090 2.0573
COLLEGEDALE 1.3713 1.2594
EAST RIDGE 1.4227 1.3381
LAKESITE 0.2350 0.2151
LOOKOUT MTN. 1.8300 1.6949
RED BANK 1.3500 1.1826
RIDGESIDE 2.0100 1.8074
SIGNAL MTN. 1.5684 1.3965
SODDY DAISY 1.3524 1.2559
WALDEN 0.4290 0.3853


August 1, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 31, 2017

Corker, Alexander Wish Congressman Duncan Well In His Retirement

July 31, 2017

Walker County Arrest Report For July 24-30


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY  207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411  Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Monday released the following statement after U.S. Representative John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.) announced he will not seek re-election in 2018.   ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30: WALLIN        ANNIE           ... (click for more)


Opinion

Thank You To The Deputies Who Put Their Own Lives On The Line To Save Others

A few nights ago, a woman wrecked her vehicle because it left the roadway and struck a pole. A citizen called the Sheriff’s Department dispatcher and told them flames were coming out from underneath the vehicle. Shortly after being dispatched, Deputy Yeargan and Deputy Smith responded to the scene, where they saw a woman in the driver’s seat as flames were coming from the vehicle. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This August

As the prettiest last three days in the history of any July ever in Chattanooga wane, the morning sky brings us a promising August today. My garden, with nary a trace of the devastating drought we were forced to endure this time last year, is lush and full and -- my heavens – I can never remember when we were a full nine inches above our normal rainfall after the first seven months ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Warren Named Preseason All-American

UTC senior linebacker Dale Warren was named a preseason All-American Monday.  He earned a spot on the STATS FCS Preseason All-America Third Team.  Warren is a 6-0, 225-pound senior linebacker from Covington, Ga.  He was a first team All-Southern Conference performer last season, leading the SoCon with 19.0 TFLs.  He also added 6.0 sacks.  He had ... (click for more)

Manchester City Shuts Out Tottenham 3-0 In Nashville; Crowd Largest For Soccer Match In State's History

Manchester City dominated play at the International Champions Cup held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Saturday , resulting in a 3-0 victory of Tottenham Hotspur.   The Nashville crowd of over 56,000 made this English Premier League battle the most highly attended soccer match in Tennessee history. Fans witnessed persistent offensive pressure by Manchester ... (click for more)


