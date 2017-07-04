Deputy Stabbed, Suspect Shot At Lakeview

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

A deputy was stabbed and a suspect shot in the community of Lakeview in Walker County on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Steve Wilson said Cpl. J.D. Holland responded to a call of a suspicious man walking on Caldonia Street in the Lakeview area at 4:45 p.m. Cpl. Holland was responding because of a 911 call stating the man was suspicious and was believed to be wanted.





He was ordered to stop but he began running from Cpl. Holland towards Rosa Street. Finally, Cpl Holland was able to get the suspect partially hand cuffed when the suspect produced a hunting knife and began stabbing Cpl. Holland. Cpl. Holland sustained knife wounds to his thigh, arm, hand and back. Upon arrival Cpl Holland encountered the suspect.





Cpl. Holland retreated while bleeding profusely and fired two shots at the suspect. The suspect was hit in the leg and abdomen.





Cpl. Holland and the suspect, identified as 44 year old James Allen Johnson of East Ridge, were transported to a Chattanooga hospital.





Johnson did have outstanding warrants in Walker and Catoosa counties and Rossville City. A Georgia parole warrant was issued late Monday evening against Johnson.





Sheriff Wilson has requested the GBI to investigate the aggravated battery against Cpl. Holland. The Sheriff has also asked the GBI to review Cpl. Holland's use of force against Johnson





Cpl. Holland will be placed on paid administration leave until the investigation is complete.