Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 02/07/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

STALKING (DOMESTIC) BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/31/1967

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/16/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR

ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BIDELMAN, LESLIE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/09/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000 BLEDSOE, ISIAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/09/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 02/26/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BROWN, ERIC GIG

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 04/28/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE) BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/02/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) CHALATE, FELIX AUGISTINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/09/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY (ATTEMPTED)

COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 05/18/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY ) COLLINS, KELLEY RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT ( BRADLEY COUNTY) COX, KENNETH JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/25/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY FL) DAVENPORT, TONSHELA QUINI

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/06/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR EDNEY, SHAYLYN BRENNA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/13/1993

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/13/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/09/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GARRETT, EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GRAHAM, DUANE MYKWAIL

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/10/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

HALFACRE, RIKITA T

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDY, SAMANTHA KNIGHT

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 07/09/1973

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HARRIS, CELENA DEORRIS

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/07/1978

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/12/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

USE OF STOLEN PLATES HOWARD, TROY D

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT) JACKSON, KELVIN LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/20/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGALRY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY) JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT) KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/26/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) LEWIS, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/27/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LLOYD, JAZMIN MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 07/12/1979

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MOORE, EZARGE LEE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/29/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED MOORE, JAMICAH DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING MORRIS, LOVEST LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/01/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/17/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PALMER, JEREMY WADE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/04/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/23/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000 PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/02/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/05/1980

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $500 PERRY, ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/28/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA PETTENGILL, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/31/1977

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT PUTMAN, DASHAY L

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/08/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED) VAIL, MASON MARK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION) WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/06/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WHITENER, HALBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/28/1985

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/20/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER