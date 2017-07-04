Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ADAMS, CORBIN BLAKE
659 SPARKS ST RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT UNDER 500)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
726 CARUTHERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING (DOMESTIC)
---
BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD
2614 LYNDON AVENUE APT A 4 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY
8236 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
---
BICE, GREGORY ALLEN
1731 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PROMOTION OF METH MANUFACTURING
DRUG EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
---
BICE, JOHNATHAN LEON
161 POTTERY LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PROMOTING MANUFACTURING METHAMPHETAMINE
---
BIDELMAN, LESLIE
72 SOUTH LAKE TERRACE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
---
BLEDSOE, ISIAH
3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
8644 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWN, ERIC GIG
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
4416 CUMMINS HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
---
BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD
3916 GOLIATH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
---
COX, KENNETH JOSHUA
4009 WILD MEADOW ST KALAMAZOO, 49048
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY FL)
---
DAVENPORT, TONSHELA QUINI
3889 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
67 LEROY AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
GARRETT, EDWARD
3422 VINEWOOD DR.
CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN
848 MCCALLIE APT 3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GRAHAM, DUANE MYKWAIL
2308 STEWART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
GUFFEY, JASON S
3324 LOOKOUT LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191434
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
HARRIS, CELENA DEORRIS
15020 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT
5326 ROSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
USE OF STOLEN PLATES
---
HOWARD, TROY D
1900 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
---
JACKSON, KELVIN LAMAR
1908 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JARRETT, DEADRIAN DESHAY
5814 TALLADEGA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
---
JONES, LAMAR EDWARD
3210 BROAD ST APT 70 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
4616 LESLIE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGALRY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
---
JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 601 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
---
KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES
1664 GREENDALE 132 HISXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS OF DRUG PARA)
---
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
2904 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071403
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
LEWIS, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
3675 CHATEAU LN, APT 129 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LLOYD, JAZMIN MONIQUE
709 MYSTIC TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCGUIGAN, CHEVONIA FEON
1315 BONNELIA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PROMOTION OF METH MANUFACTURE
DRUG EQUIPMENT VIOLATION
---
MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
280 GREENFIELD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MOORE, JAMICAH DEMARCUS
4815 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
---
MORRIS, SHARICA
3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 41 EASTRIDGE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON
104 SEQUOIA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PALMER, JEREMY WADE
538 PINE GROVE SPRINGVILLE, 30736
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL
2124 GOLD POINT CIRCLE NORTH HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN
2708 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE
3425 CASTLE AVEUNE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $500
---
PERRY, ANTHONY
2708 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062505
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
---
POOLE, DECOLVIN J
1607 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044356
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
3025 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
2101 VNCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
---
ROGERS, CHESTIN DEWAYNE
553 MOUNTAIN VIEW RD BENTON, 373074614
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE
SPEEDING 90MPH IN 55 MPH ZONE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SLOAN, MISTY D
INKNOWN CHATT CITY SUITES CHATTANOOGA, 37166
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
POSS OF SCHEDULE 2 WITH INTENT TO SELL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL
3412 1ST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
---
TABOR, JOHN RAYMOND
447 SHELTON STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
VAIL, MASON MARK
9221 HUNTERS BEND CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
---
WHITENER, HALBERT LEE
9314 HWY 58 S DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
951 BARTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374023802
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
---
WILLIAMS, ROBERT GARNELL
6815 GRASSHOPPER ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
2720 STONESAGE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
1912 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
- ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
|
|BIDELMAN, LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
|
|BLEDSOE, ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
|
|BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|CHALATE, FELIX AUGISTINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY (ATTEMPTED)
|
|COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
|
|COLLINS, KELLEY RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT ( BRADLEY COUNTY)
|
|COX, KENNETH JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY FL)
|
|DAVENPORT, TONSHELA QUINI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|EDNEY, SHAYLYN BRENNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/1993
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|GARRETT, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GRAHAM, DUANE MYKWAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|HALFACRE, RIKITA T
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARDY, SAMANTHA KNIGHT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, CELENA DEORRIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, TROY D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
|
|JACKSON, KELVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGALRY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
|
|KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|LEWIS, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|LLOYD, JAZMIN MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MOORE, EZARGE LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|MOORE, JAMICAH DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
|
|MORRIS, LOVEST LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/01/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PALMER, JEREMY WADE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $500
|
|PERRY, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|PETTENGILL, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
|
|VAIL, MASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITENER, HALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|WILLIAMS, ROBERT GARNELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|