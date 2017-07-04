 Thursday, July 6, 2017 71.6°F   clear   Clear

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, DEMETRIS JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • STALKING (DOMESTIC)
BEAM, KENNETH HOWARD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/31/1967
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BERRY, STEPHEN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
  • ENTICING CHILD TO PURCHASE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
BIDELMAN, LESLIE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/09/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1000
BLEDSOE, ISIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/09/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYLE, ROBERT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BROWN, ERIC GIG
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 04/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BURKHART, SUMMER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
BURNEY, ANWAR RESHAD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/02/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
CHALATE, FELIX AUGISTINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/09/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY (ATTEMPTED)

 

COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/18/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY )
COLLINS, KELLEY RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • OUT OF COUNTY WARRANT ( BRADLEY COUNTY)
COX, KENNETH JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/25/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ESCAMBIA COUNTY FL)
DAVENPORT, TONSHELA QUINI
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/06/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
EDNEY, SHAYLYN BRENNA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/13/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORMAN, SCOTT THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/13/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOSSETT, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
GARRETT, EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GENTRY, MICHAEL ALAN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAHAM, DUANE MYKWAIL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CARRYING A DANGEROUS WEAPO
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

 

HALFACRE, RIKITA T
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDY, SAMANTHA KNIGHT
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/09/1973
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARRIS, CELENA DEORRIS
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/07/1978
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARWOOD, ALLEN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/12/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • USE OF STOLEN PLATES
HOWARD, TROY D
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NON-SUPPORT)
JACKSON, KELVIN LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/20/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGALRY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
JUSTICE, TRACY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)
KLINE, TERESA ST CLAIR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
LEWIS, KIMBERLY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

LLOYD, JAZMIN MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MILLER, TRAVIS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 07/12/1979
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, EZARGE LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
MOORE, JAMICAH DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
MORRIS, LOVEST LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/01/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NORWOOD, CORBIN DERON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PALLAS, SPENCER DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PALMER, JEREMY WADE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/04/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARROTT, WESLEY ANSEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/23/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000
PATTERSON, LAMONT WARREN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/02/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

 

PATTERSON, MALISSA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT UNDER $500
PERRY, ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/28/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
PETTENGILL, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/31/1977
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
PUTMAN, DASHAY L
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
ROBERTS, TIFFANY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PROSTITUTION)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
STOUDEMIRE, APRIL DONYELL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/08/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)
VAIL, MASON MARK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
WALKER, NIKKIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WHITENER, HALBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/28/1985
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILKINS, NICKEY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/20/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

 

WILLIAMS, ROBERT GARNELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOODS, JOSEPH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/03/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

 

 


