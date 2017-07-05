 Thursday, July 6, 2017 71.6°F   clear   Clear

Member Of Rolling Crips Caught With Assault Rifle Gets 70 Months In Federal Prison

Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Aveus Bailey
Aveus Bailey

A member of the Rollin Crips street gang who took part in the city's first Violence Reduction Initiative "call-in" has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison.

Aveus Bailey, 25, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was found with an SKS rifle. He was also found with a handgun.

Agents said on June 28, 2016, a field training officer responded to 5005 18th Ave. on a warrant for Bailey.

On arrival police made contact with Ponshala Fluellen, a resident of the home.

Police explained to Ms. Fluellen why they were at the address and asked for her consent to enter the home to search for Bailey.

Ms. Fluellen advised that Bailey was inside. Police then entered the home to search for him.

As police began to clear the residence, the officer observed a handgun in plain view in the kitchen on top of the refrigerator. He also saw a bag of what he knew to be marijuana on the couch in the living room.

During the search, Bailey was found hiding in a back bedroom closet under some clothing. He was taken into custody without incident.

In the same room where Bailey was located, the officer observed what he believed to be the barrel of a rifle under the mattress of the bed. Bailey advised that it was his gun, and he did not want "his girl," Ms. Fluellen, to get into trouble.

The officer located an SKS rifle with a full magazine under the mattress in the bedroom where the suspect was hiding, and where he first observed the barrel of the rifle. Bailey's ID was also located in the same bedroom near the rifle.

The officer also located a bag with several small baggies of suspected cocaine (28.6 grams total) in a black purse in the living room, along with another baggie of marijuana (4.2 grams total) and $647 cash.

The handgun from the kitchen was also determined to be stolen out of Bledsoe County. The firearms, narcotics, and several cell phones were confiscated and taken as evidence.

His prior convictions include robbery and theft.


