Member Of Rolling Crips Gets 70 Months In Federal Prison

Wednesday, July 5, 2017
Aveus Bailey
A member of the Rollin Crips street gang who took part in the city's first Violence Reduction Initiative "call-in" has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison.

Aveus Bailey, 25, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after he was found with an SKS rifle. He was also found with a handgun.

Agents said on June 28, 2016, a field training officer responded to 5005 18th Ave. on a warrant for Bailey.

On arrival police made contact with Ponshala Fluellen, a resident of the home.

Police explained to Ms. Fluellen why they were at the address and asked for her consent to enter the home to search for Bailey.

Ms. Fluellen advised that Bailey was inside. Police then entered the home to search for him.

As police began to clear the residence, the officer observed a handgun in plain view in the kitchen on top of the refrigerator. He also saw a bag of what he knew to be marijuana on the couch in the living room.

During the search, Bailey was found hiding in a back bedroom closet under some clothing. He was taken into custody without incident.

In the same room where Bailey was located, the officer observed what he believed to be the barrel of a rifle under the mattress of the bed. Bailey advised that it was his gun, and he did not want "his girl," Ms. Fluellen, to get into trouble.

The officer located an SKS rifle with a full magazine under the mattress in the bedroom where the suspect was hiding, and where he first observed the barrel of the rifle. Bailey's ID was also located in the same bedroom near the rifle.

The officer also located a bag with several small baggies of suspected cocaine (28.6 grams total) in a black purse in the living room, along with another baggie of marijuana (4.2 grams total) and $647 cash.

The handgun from the kitchen was also determined to be stolen out of Bledsoe County. The firearms, narcotics, and several cell phones were confiscated and taken as evidence.

His prior convictions include robbery and theft.


Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

Attorney Said Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation

Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians He Is "Working to Help 162,000 Low-Income Tennesseans Who Receive Zero Help Buying Health Insurance Under Current Law"


A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified ... (click for more)

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted ... (click for more)

 Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday told members of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland that he is "working to help the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year and who under ... (click for more)


Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified Thursday that Joshua Luke Redden told him that he had some dealings with the MS-13 gang and "they were after him." He said if they attacked him, he planned to use the bomb "to take out as ... (click for more)

Attorney Said Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted by a jury and sentenced in May 2014 to 10 years and six months in federal prison, is asking that his conviction be set aside and he get a new trial. He said attorney Townley never went ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roddy Is Clear Choice For Police Chief - And Response

One of the privileges of being almost 60-years-old and a life-long Chattanoogan, is that I have known virtually all of the police commissioners and police chiefs going back to Bookie Turner.   First of all, I wish to thank Chief Fred Fletcher for his service during a difficult time in the history of our city.  Given the challenges, he has served us well and been responsive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are Getting Passed By

If Hamilton County could look in its rear-view mirror, everybody could see pretty clearly that Rutherford County – think, Murfreesboro – will soon pass us as the fourth-largest county in Tennessee. Due to the phenomenal growth in the Midstate and a flourishing economy, there are now 43,500 children going to school in Rutherford County compared to 43,000 in Hamilton.  So ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie's Andrew Viscomi, Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo Named To All-American Soccer Squad

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America announced  on Thursday  the NSCAA Boys and Girls High School All-America Teams for the winter and spring seasons during the 2016-17 school year. The squad includes McCallie's Andrew Viscomi and Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo. A total of 50 players receive NSCAA All-American recognition with 32 female student-athletes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


