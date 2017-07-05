Erlanger Treats 3 Adults, Child For Fireworks Injuries Over July 4 Holidays

Wednesday, July 5, 2017

Four area residents, one child and three adults, were treated at Erlanger emergency rooms for fireworks related injuries over the July 4 holiday period.

One adult was treated at the Erlanger North Hospital ER for first degree burns to his chest and upper arm, two adults were brought to Erlanger’s downtown ER and treated, respectively, for burns to the eye and abdomen. A toddler was treated for burns to the hand at Children’s Hospital.

“Despite the longer fourth of July holiday period this year, Erlanger’s adult and pediatric trauma centers and emergency rooms treated considerably fewer fireworks-related injuries than in previous years,” said Medical Director of Erlanger Emergency Department, Dr. Sudave Mendiratta, noting that 11 area residents were treated for burns in 2016, and eight in 2015.

“This is the lowest number of fireworks injuries Erlanger has treated in the past three years, and it could be attributed to the number of professional fireworks displays throughout the region over this long holiday period,” Dr. Mendiratta said. “ As a reminder for the rest of the week, we want to stress it is strongly advised to have responsible adult supervision at all times when using fireworks.”