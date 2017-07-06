Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/03/1988

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/25/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BALL, KALEY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/15/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 BARTLETT, JON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/10/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT BELL, JASMINE ALANA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 06/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/10/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/29/1989

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/06/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED COUCH, TOMMY JEAN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/18/1970

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/06/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DUNNIGAN, MYA L

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/08/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EPPS, DOMINIQUE RASHUN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EVANS, KIRSTIE G

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 06/27/1977

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FAIRLEY, PAUL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 10/18/1957

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 08/29/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE GARDIN, RONALD BRETT

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/01/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GREGORY, MARY KAITLIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/15/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLCOMB, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/28/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 02/06/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS JIMENEZ, MIRANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/15/1972

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) JONES, JEREMY TERRELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, TIFFANY DAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/09/1981

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II MCCULLOUGH, CLIFFORD LEE

Age at Arrest: 65

Date of Birth: 06/30/1952

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/13/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1,000

NEALY, YOLANDA VANESSA

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/18/1954

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, ALICIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ASSAULT ONEAL, BOBBY JOHN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PELL, JASON COURTNEY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/01/1974

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE RICHARDSON, APRIL LESHA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/06/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/04/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SEIFRIED, KERRY A

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/28/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/23/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SIERRA, EVAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/05/1991

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE