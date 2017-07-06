Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:
ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
3420 BIRCHWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
---
AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES
4609 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALL, KALEY ELIZABETH
8425 STORMY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.
00
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
---
BARTLETT, JON MICHAEL
9245 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
BELL, JASMINE ALANA
1714 HAWK RUN LANE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE
2101 MAE DELL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212426
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
1900 TINSLEY PL CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE
950 E ELMWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN, JESSE OWENS
7301 E BRAINERD APT A 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE
2017 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
212 COLEMAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
CROFTS, STACEY LYNN
2504 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
1610 MALL ST KNOXVILLE, 379215620
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
---
DUNNIGAN, MYA L
4040 MTN CREEK RD APT 1601 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
EPPS, DOMINIQUE RASHUN
712 N GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, KIRSTIE G
139 SOUTH MISSION RIDGE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FAIRLEY, PAUL
121 WHITE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
1715 CITYCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL
1510 WHEELER AVE, APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
---
GARDIN, RONALD BRETT
7922 COVE RIDGE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR
2112 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
GREGORY, MARY KAITLIN
2115 SARGENT QUICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HOLCOMB, JOHN ANTHONY
331 STANCIL DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
---
HUDGINS, COREY
2425 MEADE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
---
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
1113 BLACKFORD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
---
JIMENEZ, MIRANDA DANIELLE
,
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
66 MARBLETOP RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
6227 HARRISON OOLTEWAH ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
JONES, TIFFANY DAWN
3412 ZENA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
698 TRADITIONS DRIVE HIXON, 37419
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
803 MOSS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374064433
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
---
MCCULLOUGH, CLIFFORD LEE
714 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101510
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE
2102 MELLOOM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1,000
---
NEALY, YOLANDA VANESSA
434 NORTH HICKORY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NORRIS, ALICIA NICOLE
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 1308 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ASSAULT
---
ONEAL, BOBBY JOHN
615 OAK GROVE RD GLENVILLE, 30427
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
PELL, JASON COURTNEY
3079 CHATTANOOGA ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
434 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
POWERS, KARRIE DENISE
727 E 11TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
RICHARDSON, APRIL LESHA
801 MTN SHADOWS DR TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
SEIFRIED, KERRY A
8174 THOROUGHBRED DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
---
SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE
1204 LOGAN AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIERRA, EVAN
4479 PALOMINO DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
SMITH, BRANTLEY PAUL
9129 BILL REED ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
STANFORTH, ALLEN DEAN
9733 DEPOT KOEBEL ROAD CINCINNATI,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
1226 CYPRUS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
VALENTE, BRYSON GREGORY
2210 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT 509 CHATTANOOGA, 374112800
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WARE, WILLIAM IAN
3535 MTN CREEK ROAD APT 1308 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WEAVER, DWIGHT ANTOINE
1114 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
---
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
161 CECIL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
---
WILKEY, DAVID
482 NIGHT RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Game & Fish TWRA
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
---
WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ
7003 GREENWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213859
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
WOOD, JAMES WILLIAM
418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WYRICK, BRANDY MICHELLE
3952 CHURCHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
---
YOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY
1501 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063505
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BALL, KALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
|
|BARTLETT, JON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|BELL, JASMINE ALANA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DUNNIGAN, MYA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|EPPS, DOMINIQUE RASHUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EVANS, KIRSTIE G
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FAIRLEY, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1957
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|GARDIN, RONALD BRETT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GREGORY, MARY KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLCOMB, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
|
|JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
|
|JIMENEZ, MIRANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, TIFFANY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
|
|MCCULLOUGH, CLIFFORD LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/30/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|NEALY, YOLANDA VANESSA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/18/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORRIS, ALICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|ONEAL, BOBBY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PELL, JASON COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|RICHARDSON, APRIL LESHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|SEIFRIED, KERRY A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
|
|SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SIERRA, EVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, BRANTLEY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|STANFORTH, ALLEN DEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
|
|STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VALENTE, BRYSON GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WOOD, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WYRICK, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|