Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, VINCENT CATRON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
AUSTIN, STEFAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/25/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BALL, KALEY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/15/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00
BARTLETT, JON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/10/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BELL, JASMINE ALANA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 06/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BENNING, MICHAEL MAKALE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BENTLEY, KEYONTA ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/10/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLEVINS, DANIEL LUKE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/29/1989
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COBBINS, RAHEEM EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/06/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
COUCH, TOMMY JEAN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/18/1970
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/06/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
DUNNIGAN, MYA L
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/08/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EPPS, DOMINIQUE RASHUN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/01/1992
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
EVANS, KIRSTIE G
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/27/1977
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FAIRLEY, PAUL
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 10/18/1957
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
FENNELL, ROSIE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
FOSTER, BRANDON JAMAAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GARDIN, RONALD BRETT
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: TVA

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GLASS, ELGEN JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/01/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GREGORY, MARY KAITLIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/15/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLCOMB, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/28/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO SMUGGLE CONTRABAND
JACKSON, DOMINIQUE ARMOND
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 02/06/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS
JIMENEZ, MIRANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOHNSON, JAMES ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
JONES, JEREMY TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
JONES, TIFFANY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/09/1981
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEWIS, ALEXANDER JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOVINGOOD, DEANGELO LABRON
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
MCCULLOUGH, CLIFFORD LEE
Age at Arrest: 65
Date of Birth: 06/30/1952
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MCDANIEL, DESTINY UNIQUECHERRIHE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/13/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1,000

NEALY, YOLANDA VANESSA
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/18/1954
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, ALICIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
ONEAL, BOBBY JOHN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PELL, JASON COURTNEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/01/1974
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PIPKENS, CHARLES DIJON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/07/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RICHARDSON, APRIL LESHA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/06/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUTH, WILLIAM JACOB
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/04/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEIFRIED, KERRY A
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/28/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION WITHIN 1.5 MILES OF A SCH
SHERRARD, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/23/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SIERRA, EVAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/05/1991
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, BRANTLEY PAUL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1990
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STANFORTH, ALLEN DEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
STOWE, RAQUANN DONAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VALENTE, BRYSON GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WHITE, JONATHAN SIDNEY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
WILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/26/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WOOD, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/12/1965
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYRICK, BRANDY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/03/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • THEFT UNDER $1000
YOUNG, ATORIA SHUNTAY
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/27/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Last Date of Arrest: 07/05/2017
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • NO PROOF OF INSURANCE


