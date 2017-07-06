2 Teens Charged In Murder Of Pair Whose Bodies Were Dumped At Cemetery

Thursday, July 6, 2017

Two teens have been charged in the deaths of two victims whose bodies were dumped in a cemetery.

William Howard Wright, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile are charged with the murders of Thomas Holder and a juvenile male that occurred on June 20 at 2116 Shepherd Road.

Wright and the juvenile suspect were already in custody on unrelated charges when warrants were served earlier Thursday.

Wright was arrested on June 22 on two counts of theft of property, possessing a firearm with intent to go armed,drugs for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said the slayings were drug related.

Former City Councilman Manny Rico discovered the bodies.