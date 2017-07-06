 Thursday, July 6, 2017 84.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Alexander Tells Cleveland Kiwanians He Is "Working to Help 162,000 Low-Income Tennesseans Who Receive Zero Help Buying Health Insurance Under Current Law"

Thursday, July 6, 2017
Senator Lamar Alexander speaks to the Cleveland Kiwanis Club
 Sen. Lamar Alexander on Thursday told members of the Kiwanis Club of Cleveland that he is "working to help the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who make less than $12,000 a year and who under current law receive zero help buying insurance, as well as the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the collapsing Obamacare exchanges unless Congress acts soon."

He said, “My first concern is the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who currently have no help with their health insurance and the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the individual market next year.

“We’ve got about 6 percent of insured Tennesseans who buy their insurance through the individual market – which includes about 25,000 Tennesseans in the Greater Chattanooga area who buy their insurance on the Obamacare exchanges. They don’t get it from government, and they don’t get it on the job – they buy it themselves and in what Tennessee Insurance Commissioner Julie McPeak has testified is a collapsing market, with premiums that have gone up 176 percent in four years, very high co-pays and deductibles, and insurance companies pulling out. Unless Congress acts soon, there is a real possibility those 350,000 Tennesseans will not have any insurance options in 2018.”

He stated, “I’m working to ensure that the draft Senate health care bill has enough funding to help those lower income Tennesseans in the individual market be able to buy a reasonable health insurance policy. One way or the other, we are going to have to deal with these two groups of Tennesseans because it is not right to leave either group worrying about whether they are going to be able to have health care coverage next year.”

He said of the current draft Senate health care bill: “To begin with, the draft Senate health care bill makes no change in the law protecting people with pre-existing conditions, no change in Medicare benefits, and increases Medicaid funding— that’s TennCare—at least at the rate of inflation. Let me repeat: it makes no change in the law protecting people with pre-existing conditions, no change in Medicare benefits, and increases funding for Medicaid—that’s TennCare—at the rate of inflation.”


Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified Thursday that Joshua Luke Redden told him that he had some dealings with the MS-13 gang and "they were after him." He said if they attacked him, he planned to use the bomb "to take out as ... (click for more)

Attorney Said Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted by a jury and sentenced in May 2014 to 10 years and six months in federal prison, is asking that his conviction be set aside and he get a new trial. He said attorney Townley never went ... (click for more)

Opinion

Roddy Is Clear Choice For Police Chief - And Response

One of the privileges of being almost 60-years-old and a life-long Chattanoogan, is that I have known virtually all of the police commissioners and police chiefs going back to Bookie Turner.   First of all, I wish to thank Chief Fred Fletcher for his service during a difficult time in the history of our city.  Given the challenges, he has served us well and been responsive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Are Getting Passed By

If Hamilton County could look in its rear-view mirror, everybody could see pretty clearly that Rutherford County – think, Murfreesboro – will soon pass us as the fourth-largest county in Tennessee. Due to the phenomenal growth in the Midstate and a flourishing economy, there are now 43,500 children going to school in Rutherford County compared to 43,000 in Hamilton.  So ... (click for more)

Sports

McCallie's Andrew Viscomi, Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo Named To All-American Soccer Squad

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America announced  on Thursday  the NSCAA Boys and Girls High School All-America Teams for the winter and spring seasons during the 2016-17 school year. The squad includes McCallie's Andrew Viscomi and Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo. A total of 50 players receive NSCAA All-American recognition with 32 female student-athletes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


