Corker Says Nation Facing "Fiscal Calamity" Unless Corrective Action Taken Soon

Thursday, July 6, 2017

During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday morning, Senator Bob Corker, a member of the Senate Budget Committee, said the "greatest threat to our nation is our inability to get our fiscal house in order."

 

He said, “We’ve got all these threats around the world… but right now our greatest threat is ourselves.

We have $20 trillion in debt, and we’re continuing to do things that make that worse every day. And I believe unless something abruptly changes very soon, we will have a fiscal calamity.”

 

Senator Corker also discussed the need to enhance the ability of low-income citizens to buy health insurance.

 

“I think everybody recognizes in our caucus that if somebody is making $12,000 a year and you only give them enough of a subsidy to buy a $6,000 deductible policy, that’s not really health care,” he said. “And so we do need to deal with this.”

 

Senator Corker also stressed the need to reform Medicaid to help address the mandatory spending problem that he said is the most critical element of the looming fiscal crisis.

 

He said, “We have got to deal with the mandatory spending issues. We have to deal with them. It’s 70 percent of our spending. Medicaid reform has to occur. There are a few states around our country that, in essence, are holding us hostage… For us to say to states, ‘Look, we’ll continue to have the Medicaid expansion, and here’s the deal: we’ll pay two-thirds of the cost, if y’all will pay one-third of the cost. We’ll give you the flexibilities that you need to make it work.’ And for them to say, ‘No, we would throw everybody off the rolls’ and for people then to say we are heartless, to me, is a ridiculous proposition.”


July 7, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 6, 2017

Man With Bomb In Backpack On Highway 153 Said He Had It For Protection From Street Gang

July 6, 2017

Attorney Says Dobson Was Not Interested In Plea Deal Unless He Got Probation


Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN  7127 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 374216790  Age at Arrest: 49 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ... (click for more)

A man found with an explosive device in his backpack in front of a Highway 153 title loan company said he had it for protection from a street gang. Fire Investigator Anthony Moore testified ... (click for more)

Attorney Chris Townley testified Thursday that a man charged in a Dade County, Ga., land fraud was not interested in a plea deal unless he got probation. Dobson, who wound up being convicted ... (click for more)


Roddy Is Clear Choice For Police Chief - And Response

One of the privileges of being almost 60-years-old and a life-long Chattanoogan, is that I have known virtually all of the police commissioners and police chiefs going back to Bookie Turner.   First of all, I wish to thank Chief Fred Fletcher for his service during a difficult time in the history of our city.  Given the challenges, he has served us well and been responsive ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Maybe The Best Idea Ever

First the disclaimer: I had to have this explained to me three times. You need to understand that I have learned the hard way that if something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Anything good has a price, and it is always accompanied by a lot of hard work – regardless of what any robo-call might promise. My dear pal John Healy ... (click for more)

McCallie's Andrew Viscomi, Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo Named To All-American Soccer Squad

The National Soccer Coaches Association of America announced  on Thursday  the NSCAA Boys and Girls High School All-America Teams for the winter and spring seasons during the 2016-17 school year. The squad includes McCallie's Andrew Viscomi and Southeast Whitfield's Leonel Lugo. A total of 50 players receive NSCAA All-American recognition with 32 female student-athletes ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


