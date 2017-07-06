Soddy Daisy Seeing A Building Boom

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - by Gail Perry

Soddy Daisy is seeing a building boom as evidenced by the building permits issued during the month of June, said City Manager Janice Cagle. During the month the city received requests for over a million dollars in building permits, some were for commercial property, but most were for new homes and residential renovations.

The city is also getting a new restaurant which is still in the process of remodeling the space.

The restaurant, Scotties, will be located at 8855 Dayton Pike - the previous location of The Sandwich Shop.

Maintaining the infrastructure and keeping it in line with the growth, the Soddy Daisy Commission has approved funding to purchase new fire hydrants. Buying new police uniforms and radios for the police and fire departments has also been authorized.

City Manager Cagle also asked for and received permission to buy a new vehicle for the police department at a cost up to $20,000. Money for that purchase will come from the drug fund.

On Friday morning at 9 a.m., the city will hold a pre-construction meeting for repaving Dallas Hollow Road. Soddy Daisy will resurface only the portion running through the city limits which is north of Sequoyah Road. The portion of the road that is south of Sequoyah is the responsibility of Hamilton County.

The commission also gave the city manager authorization to order two Christmas banners that will be hung across the streets for the amount of $5,285.

Mayor Robert Cothran said the city’s fireworks on the Fourth of July were considered to be the best of any in the area. Each commissioner gave praise to the fire, police and public works departments for the management of the city’s Fourth of July celebration, and getting it cleaned up so quickly afterward.