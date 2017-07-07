Southbound U.S. 27 To Be Reduced To 2 Lanes Between 4th Street And I-24

The Chattanooga Lookouts season high eight game win streak came to an end on Thursday night with a 2-1 loss to the Tennessee Smokies. Lookouts starting pitcher, Tennessee's Preston Morrison came into the game winless, Morrison (1-7) had pitched quality baseball five times but was winless through his first 14 starts. The Smokies' offense struggled behind Morrison ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium. "In Europe, ... (click for more)