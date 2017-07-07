Troopers Find 691 Pounds Of Marijuana After I-40 Stop

Friday, July 7, 2017

Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Team conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that was towing another vehicle on a trailer. The stop occurred on Interstate 40 in Dickson County.

The license plate on the vehicle was concealed with a license plate cover. During the traffic stop, the troopers observed signs of nervousness and stress from the driver, Jorge Gusman.

While troopers were checking the vehicle VIN number, Gusman fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, troopers were able to apprehend the suspect and arrest him for the traffic violation as well as fleeing from the scene.

Troopers were given verbal consent by the driver to search the vehicle. During the search, troopers discovered 28 bales of marijuana (which weighed 691 pounds) covered by blankets.

The marijuana was seized along with the vehicles. Gusman remains in the Dickson County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

“Our Interdiction Plus team does excellent investigative work keeping drug dealers off our roadways,” Colonel Tracy Trott said. “It is our duty to make sure our communities are safe and drug free.”