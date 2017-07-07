Choice Arrested For Home Invasion At Mary Walker Center

Friday, July 7, 2017

Police have charged Brian Marques Choice in connection with a June 24 home invasion at the Mary Walker Center, 2505 S. Market St.

Choice, 18, of 52 W. 27th St., is charged with aggravated burglary.

A resident of the center across from Howard High School said a black male knocked on his door about 10:15 p.m. He said he did not answer and saw the male go to another room and knock.

He said he opened the door to see what was going on and the person came back to his room and forced his way in.

He said the intruder shoved him, then ran into his bedroom. He grabbed the victim's wallet, then ran out.

The burglar took $57 from the wallet, then tossed it and got on the elevator.

Another resident said she watched the incident through her peep hole.

She and the victim gave similar descriptions of the suspect.

One witness gave a possible suspect name of "Dollar Bill." Another said the suspect was possibly Brian Choice or Brian Troy.

Police found Choice at his home nearby.

The victim picked his photo from a picture lineup shown to him.

Police said he matches the initial descriptions of the suspect.