Knife-Wielding Man Believed Involved In Series Of Hispanic Robberies Is Arrested

Friday, July 7, 2017

Police have arrested a man for attempted robbery at a store on E. Main Street.

Felix Chalate, 20, of 2424 Dodds Ave., is charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Police said the incident is similar to other robberies in the area involving Hispanic males. Police had been seeking Chalate in the holdups.

In an incident last Nov. 11, two female clerks at the La Esperanza store said two Hispanic males came into the store. One was brandishing a long knife.

He demanded that one clerk open the cash register and give him all the money as he held her at knife point.

"Out of fear," both women then ran out of the store.

The suspects then fled through the back door.

A positive ID was made of Chalate, police said.