 Saturday, July 8, 2017

Knife-Wielding Man Believed Involved In Series Of Hispanic Robberies Is Arrested

Friday, July 7, 2017
Felix Chalate
Felix Chalate

Police have arrested a man for attempted robbery at a store on E. Main Street.

Felix Chalate, 20, of 2424 Dodds Ave., is charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Police said the incident is similar to other robberies in the area involving Hispanic males. Police had been seeking Chalate in the holdups.

In an incident last Nov. 11, two female clerks at the La Esperanza store said two Hispanic males came into the store. One was brandishing a long knife.

He demanded that one clerk open the cash register and give him all the money as he held her at knife point.  

"Out of fear," both women then ran out of the store.

The suspects then fled through the back door.

A positive ID was made of Chalate, police said.

 


July 9, 2017

July 8, 2017

Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

July 7, 2017

New Charges Added Against Sandra Allison Wright In Theft From Lookout Mountain Couple


Opinion

Congratulations To Assessor Of Property Marty Haynes And Staff

Congratulations to Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and his staff on this years countywide reappraisal. From what I hear and read it has been  a great success.That does not surprise me since the office is loaded with tons of experience, knowledge and has great leadership. We elected the right man for the job. There won't be any train wrecks occurring in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Before we launch into this week’s funnies, allow me to share an inspirational note I just got from Dale Brown. Coach Brown, who became one of my favorite people when he coached basketball at Louisiana State, shared this: “I just watched a Netflix documentary, ‘The Human Experience’ that I highly recommend to you. This documentary vividly displays that every single person on earth, ... (click for more)

Sports

LeBlanc, Wilkins Lead Chattanooga Lookouts To 6-1 Win Over Tennessee Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts bounced back from their loss to the Tennessee Smokies  on Thursday  night with a 6-1  Friday  night victory. Randy Leblanc (3-3) provided the Lookouts with the quality start that they needed, as he pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three hits, one run, and one earned run. LeBlanc issued just one walk, and struck out four.  Trevor ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


