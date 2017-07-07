New Charges Added Against Sandra Allison Wright In Theft From Lookout Mountain Couple

Friday, July 7, 2017

A Lookout Mountain woman charged with forging checks stolen from her employer on Lookout is now facing six charges instead of two.

Sandra Allison Wright, 51, of 225 N. Hermitage Ave., was initially charged by Lookout Mountain Police with forgery and theft.

After the case came out of the Grand Jury, she was charged with theft and five counts of forgery.

Police said Ms. Wright was formerly employed by Ted and Kelly Alling.

Police said she wrote checks to herself, her husband and their business, "The Wright Touch," totaling $10,560.32.

The checks were written between July 2015 and January 2016.

The name of Ms. Alling was forged on each check, it was stated.

Police said a check written on Sept. 13, 2015, was for $749.66 and one written on Sept. 22, 2015, was for $600. A check written on Oct. 20, 2015, was for $867.54. One written on Dec. 18, 2015, was for $1,357.27.

Due to the new charges, Ms. Wright had to again be booked at the jail.