 Saturday, July 8, 2017 76.5°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Boyd Not Sold On New $15 Million Sports Complex At Camp Jordan In East Ridge

Friday, July 7, 2017

County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he is not sold on a proposed $15 million sports complex at Camp Jordan in East Ridge.

The proposal by Matt and Ethan Woods and John Healy includes an eight-lane state-of-the art track, eight new multi-purpose fields with artificial turf and another six with grass. There would be four high school/college baseball fields – one in a stadium – as well as another stadium that will seat around 5,000 for football and soccer. There would also be eight softball/Little League baseball fields.

The group, whose Wolftever Development is spear-heading the nearby Bass Pro Shop complex, said the complex could be funded by taxes paid by businesses within the district. They said it would not cost East Ridge or the county anything.

The trio said they have the backing of East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert and County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Commissioner Boyd said one shortcoming of the plan is that the city of East Ridge does not have funding in its budget for such a complex. He said it would likely require a tax increase by East Ridge to cover costs of additional recreational staff, police and other needed personnel.

The commissioner, who represents East Ridge, also said Camp Jordan is prone to flooding. He said he has seen most of the park under water.

Commissioner Boyd said flood waters would ruin fields with artificial turf. He said, "Then you've got a $500,000 cost and no insurance to cover it because you could not get flood insurance for Camp Jordan."

The commissioner, who heads the County Commission finance committee, noted that the developers are also looking for the backing of the county with its high bond rating.

He said, "The county already has a host of needs with limited tax funds. It would be a tough sell to be giving up more local tax money under a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district."

Commissioner Boyd said Mayor Lambert "may be talking to the county mayor, but he hasn't talked to me. It's the County Commission that would have to approve it, not the county mayor."

He also said when he was shown plans by the developers earlier that a track was not included.

Commissioner Boyd said he is still eyeing the use of some of the county's portion of the hotel/motel tax to build a similar sports complex near Howard High School just off I-24 at South Market Street.

He said, "I've checked and none of that property is in the flood plain."

The commissioner said, "We would be financing it with alien money (from visitors) - not with local tax money as under the Camp Jordan plan."

Currently, all of the county's hotel/motel tax money goes to the Chattanooga Visitors Bureau. It is projected at $8.2 million for this fiscal year.

 

 


July 9, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 7, 2017

New Charges Added Against Sandra Allison Wright In Theft From Lookout Mountain Couple

July 7, 2017

Choice Arrested For Home Invasion At Mary Walker Center


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

A Lookout Mountain woman charged with forging checks stolen from her employer on Lookout is now facing six charges instead of two. Sandra Allison Wright, 51, of 225 N. Hermitage Ave., was ... (click for more)

Police have charged Brian Marques Choice in connection with a June 24 home invasion at the Mary Walker Center, 2505 S. Market St. Choice, 18, of 52 W. 27th St., is charged with aggravated ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

New Charges Added Against Sandra Allison Wright In Theft From Lookout Mountain Couple

A Lookout Mountain woman charged with forging checks stolen from her employer on Lookout is now facing six charges instead of two. Sandra Allison Wright, 51, of 225 N. Hermitage Ave., was initially charged by Lookout Mountain Police with forgery and theft. After the case came out of the Grand Jury, she was charged with theft and five counts of forgery. Police said Ms. Wright ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To Assessor Of Property Marty Haynes And Staff

Congratulations to Hamilton County Assessor of Property Marty Haynes and his staff on this years countywide reappraisal. From what I hear and read it has been  a great success.That does not surprise me since the office is loaded with tons of experience, knowledge and has great leadership. We elected the right man for the job. There won't be any train wrecks occurring in ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Before we launch into this week’s funnies, allow me to share an inspirational note I just got from Dale Brown. Coach Brown, who became one of my favorite people when he coached basketball at Louisiana State, shared this: “I just watched a Netflix documentary, ‘The Human Experience’ that I highly recommend to you. This documentary vividly displays that every single person on earth, ... (click for more)

Sports

LeBlanc, Wilkins Lead Chattanooga Lookouts To 6-1 Win Over Tennessee Smokies

Andy Wilkins hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Randy LeBlanc allowed just three hits over six innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts beat the Tennessee Smokies 6-1 on Friday. The home run by Wilkins scored Jonathan Rodriguez to give the Lookouts a 3-1 lead. The Lookouts later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Edgar Corcino hit a two-run ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC And Asheville City SC Announce Blue Ridge Derby

Chattanooga Football Club, in a joint announcement with Asheville City Soccer Club, announce the inaugural derby between the two cities, to be played Wednesday, July 19, 7:30 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Dubbed "The Blue Ridge Derby", the matchup will be played annually and rotate between Chattanooga FC's Finley Stadium and Asheville City SC's Memorial Stadium.   "In Europe, ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors