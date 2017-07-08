Sale Creek Woman Who Had Volunteered To Search For Missing Woman Is Victim At State Park Near Cookeville

Saturday, July 8, 2017

A Sale Creek woman lost her life while search for a missing elderly woman at a Middle Tennessee state park.

The body of Lisa "Missy" Hillian was found near a waterfall at Cummins Falls State Park near Cookeville.

Searchers also found the body of the missing 73-year-old woman, Peggy McDaniel, of Paris, Tn.

Ms. Hillian had volunteered to help in the search. A flash flood in the park on Wednesday stranded dozens of people.

Family members said Ms. Hillian kept on with the search even after rescuers had called it off for the night on Wednesday.

She was the sales manager at CAS Iberia in Sale Creek. She had worked there for 20 years.