Ider, Ala., Woman, 43, Killed In 3-Vehicle I-24 Wreck

Saturday, July 8, 2017

A 43-year-old Ider, Ala., woman was killed in a crash on I-24 in Marion County on Friday.

Two others were injured in the three-vehicle wreck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Robert Kellerman Jr. was driving west on I-24 when he lost control of his car. It crossed the median and struck a Coca-Cola truck that was going east.

The Coke truck driver, James Pruitt Jr., then crossed the median and hit Ms. Marston's vehicle.

Injured were Mr. Kellerman and a passenger in the Marston vehicle, Austin Allen.