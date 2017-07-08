 Saturday, July 8, 2017 83.1°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Ider, Ala., Woman, 43, Killed In 3-Vehicle I-24 Wreck

Saturday, July 8, 2017

A 43-year-old Ider, Ala., woman was killed in a crash on I-24 in Marion County on Friday.

Two others were injured in the three-vehicle wreck.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Robert Kellerman Jr. was driving west on I-24 when he lost control of his car. It crossed the median and struck a Coca-Cola truck that was going east.

The Coke truck driver, James Pruitt Jr., then crossed the median and hit Ms. Marston's vehicle. 

Injured were Mr. Kellerman and a passenger in the Marston vehicle, Austin Allen.


July 9, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

July 8, 2017

Police Blotter: Woman's Purse Stolen While She Is Visiting Husband's Grave; Woman Says Neighbors Drilling Under Her House

July 8, 2017

Ider, Ala., Woman, 43, Killed In 3-Vehicle I-24 Wreck


Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)

Police said a woman's purse was stolen while she was visiting her husband's grave. The woman parked her vehicle on Caine Road near Hamiliton Memorial Gardens. When she returned to her vehicle ... (click for more)

A 43-year-old Ider, Ala., woman was killed in a crash on I-24 in Marion County on Friday. Two others were injured in the three-vehicle wreck. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Robert Kellerman ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published by Chattanoogan.com. We will give away three sets of The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads In and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga to our new Facebook ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Woman's Purse Stolen While She Is Visiting Husband's Grave; Woman Says Neighbors Drilling Under Her House

Police said a woman's purse was stolen while she was visiting her husband's grave. The woman parked her vehicle on Caine Road near Hamiliton Memorial Gardens. When she returned to her vehicle she discovered that her purse had been stolen. It contained her wallet, drivers license, Social Security card, check book and bank cards. She stated that her doors were unlocked when her purse ... (click for more)

Opinion

Kids Should Feel Safe At School

I am a social worker in foster care.  In this job, I see many stories of child neglect and abuse. I get their story, then I see their school behavior reports and think, “these are normal responses to what they’ve been through”.  Teachers cannot know what children go through at home. Sometimes, everything seems okay other than the child is “acting out”, or perhaps they ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Before we launch into this week’s funnies, allow me to share an inspirational note I just got from Dale Brown. Coach Brown, who became one of my favorite people when he coached basketball at Louisiana State, shared this: “I just watched a Netflix documentary, ‘The Human Experience’ that I highly recommend to you. This documentary vividly displays that every single person on earth, ... (click for more)

Sports

LeBlanc, Wilkins Lead Chattanooga Lookouts To 6-1 Win Over Tennessee Smokies

The Chattanooga Lookouts bounced back from their loss to the Tennessee Smokies  on Thursday  night with a 6-1  Friday  night victory. Randy Leblanc (3-3) provided the Lookouts with the quality start that they needed, as he pitched 6.0 innings, allowing three hits, one run, and one earned run. LeBlanc issued just one walk, and struck out four.  Trevor ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Learn Playoff Status Tonight

Chattanooga Football Club will finally learn their 2017 NPSL Playoffs status tonight after their regular season finale at FC Carolina United. CFC currently sits in 2nd place in the Southeast Conference’s West Division that only takes the top three teams to the playoffs. Before all the teams in the division finish their regular season tonight , here are the ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors