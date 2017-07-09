 Sunday, July 9, 2017 96.3°F   scattered clouds   Scattered Clouds

11-Month-Old Girl Found Dead On Tunnel Boulevard Had Been Left In Hot Car; Father, Female Charged

Sunday, July 9, 2017
Travis McCullough in 2012

An 11-month-old girl found dead on Tunnel Boulevard on Saturday had been left in a hot car, Chattanooga Police said..

The father of the child, 30-year-old Travis McCullough, has been charged with criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated child neglect.

Also charged with three counts of aggravated child neglect was Jessica Tollett, 24.

Police were alerted by a Good Samaritan, who apparently found three children in a hot vehicle at a location near Wilcox Boulevard.

The two other toddlers who were in the car were placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Police gave this account: "Chattanooga Police responded to an unknown medical emergency call in the 1500 block of Tunnel Boulevard.

"Upon arrival CPD officers found a lifeless baby presented to them by a Good Samaritan.

"Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the baby deceased on scene. 

"CPD homicide investigators determined the baby's father to be a suspect.

"Through investigation, officers determined the victim succumbed after being left in an unattended vehicle for an extended period on a day where temperatures were above 80 degrees.

"It was determined by CPD Special Victims investigators and State Child Protective Services two other children in the suspect's care were in need of medical attention. Those children were transported to a hospital by Hamilton County EMS.

"CPS will take custody of those children once they are medically cleared .

"Homicide investigators took McCullough and Ms. Tollett to jail.

"Official cause of death will be determined by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's office through autopsy."

McCullough was charged in 2012 with child abuse and neglect.

Jessica Tollett

