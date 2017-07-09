McCullough Was Working At Chicken Place While 11-Month-Old Daughter Was In Hot Car; He Fled After Handing Her Lifeless Body To Passerby

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Police said 30-year-old Travis McCullough was working in his father's chicken place on Tunnel Boulevard while leaving his 11-month-old daughter in a hot car on Saturday. He later found the daughter dead in the vehicle, and he fled after handing her lifeless body to a passerby.

McCullough was charged with criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated child neglect.

Also charged with three counts of aggravated child neglect was the mother, Jessica Tollett, 24.

Police were alerted by a Good Samaritan, who heard McCullough asking for help at the Buffalo Shack, which is near Wilcox Boulevard.

The woman said she stopped at the Buffalo Shack parking lot when McCullough hollered "Help." She said McCullough tossed the dead child into her arms, then immediately drove off. The child was completely unclothed.

The woman stayed with the child until emergency personnel arrived. EMTs said the child's body was hot to the touch. A thermometer placed on her body read 106 degrees.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other children of McCullough and Ms. Tollett were brought to the scene by a family member.They were placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Daniel Evans, father of McCullough and grandfather of the children, said he was operating his business (Buffalo Shack) when McCullough came in around 11 a.m. and asked for $20. He said he told him he could work to earn the money and he said he would.

He said McCullough's vehicle was not parked in its usual place in front of the building. He said he noticed that all the windows were up.

He said previously McCullough had asked to work, but he would not let them him because the children were in the car.

The father said he then went to his vehicle and slept for five and a half hours while McCullough watched the business alone.

He said he woke up around 5:30 p.m. and found McCullough was still operating the business. He said he was gone for 20-30 minutes and returned to find police all over the lot. He said he had no clue that the child was in the car.

He said McCullough had dropped his wife off for work at the Neighborhood Walmart on N. Moore Road just before coming to the Buffalo Shack.

Police said it appeared the other two children were suffering from neglect and abuse. One had bruising to both of his eyes and a visible abrasion to his forehead. Both smelled strongly of urine and appeared to have not been bathed recently.

At the hospital, it was found that one child had multiple scars and healing wounds on his back, buttocks and legs. Some larger marks appeared to be from a belt. One child's ribs were visible and he appeared to be malnourished.

Police searched the couple's residence at 624 W. St. Court and found "atrocious" conditions. One room was covered in feces and urine. There was only one bed and one crib inside the residence. The refrigerator and freezer were basically empty.

McCullough was charged in 2012 with child abuse and neglect.

Bond for McCullough is $1 million and for Ms. Tollett is $300,000.