Local NAACP Chapter Recommends Edwin McPherson For Police Chief

Sunday, July 9, 2017

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP is recommending that Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson be named police chief.

 

The group said, "The chapter formed a committee for citizen input in selecting a new Chattanooga Police Department Chief. The committee met multiple times over the last few months. The committee reviewed almost 50 applications, narrowed that list to its top two candidates, and interviewed those two finalists this week.

 

"The committee would like to thank both Assistant Chief Edwin McPherson and Chief of Staff David Roddy for taking the time to answer the committee’s questions. Both candidates were well prepared, knowledgeable, engaging, and are clearly qualified to lead the Chattanooga Police Department. Chattanooga is lucky to have such fine men working to protect and serve its citizens.

 

"After a committee vote, the NAACP is pleased to recommend Assistant Chief McPherson to Mayor Berke as the NAACP’s choice for the next Chattanooga Police Department Chief. Chief McPherson has over 25 years’ experience as a law enforcement professional with CPD. He has worked in several different areas of the department with different responsibilities, and he has excelled at every level.

 

"Chief McPherson is from Chattanooga. He knows the communities, and he cares deeply about every citizen. His passion to protect this city and punish those who attempt to cause harm here is evident as is his willingness and ability to work with those who need his help, especially our at-risk youth. The NAACP has no doubt that Chief McPherson is ready to lead the Department, and the city of Chattanooga will be a safer and better place because of his leadership."

 

Respectively Submitted,

Dr. Elenora Woods

NAACP President

 

NAACP Executive Committee

Chattanooga Hamilton County

 

Committee To Recommend A Chief of Police To

Mayor Andy Berke


July 9, 2017

