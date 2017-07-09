 Monday, July 10, 2017 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Walker County

Sunday, July 9, 2017

 A boil water advisory has been lifted for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers, ten days after being issued. However, water use restrictions remain in effect for all WCWSA and city of LaFayette water customers.

 

A mobile water treatment plant was connected to the Walker County Water Treatment Plant to provide additional filtration to water being distributed to customers.

A series of water quality tests were then required before the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) declared the water safe to drink.

 

"I've been very impressed with the WCWSA team, led by Interim General Manager Brandon Whitley and Water Plant Manager Randall Haney. They have worked many long, hard hours to beat the projected timeline of two weeks to have the system back up and running," said Board Chairman Shannon Whitfield. "Their leadership and teamwork exceeded my expectations."

 

The boil water advisory served as a precaution after a routine test on June 29 resulted in a positive E. coli sample from a source well. Testing efforts were increased, and the treated water sent to homes and businesses remained free of the bacteria during the advisory period.

 

EPD officials believe surface water got into the well. Animal waste in and around ponds, lakes and wetlands can leave E. coli in surface water. Fractures in the ground caused by drought, an earthquake and other geological changes can lead to surface water mixing with well water. Surface water requires a type of filtration the Walker County Water Treatment Plant is not currently capable of treating on its own.

 

A second mobile water treatment plant will be connected to the system in the days ahead. The second plant will increase the amount of treated water available, boosting the supply in the community. Until that occurs, customers of both the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority and City of LaFayette are requested to continue following these water conservation guidelines:

 

·         Outdoor watering of lawns, gardens and trees is limited to a maximum of twice a week (even addresses and sites with no numbered address may water Wednesdays and Saturdays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., while those in odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.)

·         Watering of personal food gardens is allowed any day before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m. 

The following activities are not allowed:

·         No washing streets, gutters, sidewalks and driveways

·         No ornamental uses, such as fountains and waterfalls

·         No use of fire hydrants, except for the purpose of firefighting, public health, safety, or flushing

·         No washing vehicles (cars, boats, etc.) at home

·         No non-commercial washing or pressure washing

·         No charity, or non-commercial fundraiser, car washes

 

"The Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority Board continues to evaluate long-term solutions. We will get this problem solved, failure is not an option," stated Chairman Whitfield.


July 9, 2017

Police Blotter: Officers Unable To Find Flip Flops Thief; Man Stopped Trying To Break Into McKay's

July 9, 2017

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Walker County

July 9, 2017

Sign Up To Get The Latest News, Opinions From Chattanoogan.com In Real Time; Win Set Of Chattanooga Photo Books


Police investigated the case of a missing pair of flip flops from a residence on Fairview Road. The homeowner said he received a text from his home camera system at 11:43 showing motion on his ... (click for more)

 A boil water advisory has been lifted for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers, ten days after being issued. However, water use restrictions remain in effect for ... (click for more)

Sign up for our Facebook and Twitter feeds and you will get the  local news in "real time." You will also be entered for a chance to win the complete set of the Chattanooga Photo Books published ... (click for more)


Breaking News

Police Blotter: Officers Unable To Find Flip Flops Thief; Man Stopped Trying To Break Into McKay's

Police investigated the case of a missing pair of flip flops from a residence on Fairview Road. The homeowner said he received a text from his home camera system at 11:43 showing motion on his front porch. He returned home and watched the video to find that the suspect had stolen a pair of flip flops off his porch. He showed this video to police. Police then searched the area for ... (click for more)

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Walker County

 A boil water advisory has been lifted for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers, ten days after being issued. However, water use restrictions remain in effect for all WCWSA and city of LaFayette water customers.   A mobile water treatment plant was connected to the Walker County Water Treatment Plant to provide additional filtration to water ... (click for more)

Opinion

Let's Look At Alternative Funding Source For Camp Jordan Expansion - And Response

If the County and East Ridge-are going to consider declaring the Jordan Crossing development as a TIF region let's look at the much needed items the TIF money can be used for besides Camp Jordan; 1. Classroom expansions at Spring Creek Elementary 2. Sidewalks throughout East Ridge 3. Hardscape improvements along Ringgold Road along with the grants already ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Lack Of Common Sense

I don’t know if it is the abundance of rain after last year’s drought or the fact the snowflakes are leading the anti-tolerance parade but it appears we have an abundance of crazy people in our midst. Between County Commissioner Tim Boyd ragging the promise of a fabulous sports complex in his very own district, or state education commissioner Candice McQueen brazenly announcing ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor School Tennis: Kevin Donovan is New Boys And Girls Head Coach

  Tennis teaching pro Kevin Donovan has been looking for a coaching position for several years and now he has found the right fit for he and his family. Saturday, Baylor School director of tennis Ned Caswell announced that Donovan, who is currently a teaching pro at Manker Patten Tennis Club, is the new Baylor head tennis coach for boys and girls. “Kevin has so much ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC To Host Nashville Tuesday In NPSL Playoffs

 Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on ... (click for more)


Happenings
Dining
Business
Student Scene
Church
Memories
Real Estate
Living Well
Outdoors