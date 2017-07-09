Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Walker County

Sunday, July 9, 2017

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) customers, ten days after being issued. However, water use restrictions remain in effect for all WCWSA and city of LaFayette water customers.

A mobile water treatment plant was connected to the Walker County Water Treatment Plant to provide additional filtration to water being distributed to customers.

A series of water quality tests were then required before the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) declared the water safe to drink.

"I've been very impressed with the WCWSA team, led by Interim General Manager Brandon Whitley and Water Plant Manager Randall Haney. They have worked many long, hard hours to beat the projected timeline of two weeks to have the system back up and running," said Board Chairman Shannon Whitfield. "Their leadership and teamwork exceeded my expectations."

The boil water advisory served as a precaution after a routine test on June 29 resulted in a positive E. coli sample from a source well. Testing efforts were increased, and the treated water sent to homes and businesses remained free of the bacteria during the advisory period.

EPD officials believe surface water got into the well. Animal waste in and around ponds, lakes and wetlands can leave E. coli in surface water. Fractures in the ground caused by drought, an earthquake and other geological changes can lead to surface water mixing with well water. Surface water requires a type of filtration the Walker County Water Treatment Plant is not currently capable of treating on its own.

A second mobile water treatment plant will be connected to the system in the days ahead. The second plant will increase the amount of treated water available, boosting the supply in the community. Until that occurs, customers of both the Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority and City of LaFayette are requested to continue following these water conservation guidelines:

· Outdoor watering of lawns, gardens and trees is limited to a maximum of twice a week (even addresses and sites with no numbered address may water Wednesdays and Saturdays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., while those in odd-numbered addresses may water on Thursdays and Sundays before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.)

· Watering of personal food gardens is allowed any day before 10:00 a.m. and after 4:00 p.m.



The following activities are not allowed:

· No washing streets, gutters, sidewalks and driveways

· No ornamental uses, such as fountains and waterfalls

· No use of fire hydrants, except for the purpose of firefighting, public health, safety, or flushing

· No washing vehicles (cars, boats, etc.) at home

· No non-commercial washing or pressure washing

· No charity, or non-commercial fundraiser, car washes

"The Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority Board continues to evaluate long-term solutions. We will get this problem solved, failure is not an option," stated Chairman Whitfield.