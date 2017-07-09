Police Blotter: Officers Unable To Find Flip Flops Thief; Man Stopped Trying To Break Into McKay's

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Police investigated the case of a missing pair of flip flops from a residence on Fairview Road. The homeowner said he received a text from his home camera system at 11:43 showing motion on his front porch. He returned home and watched the video to find that the suspect had stolen a pair of flip flops off his porch. He showed this video to police. Police then searched the area for a person matching the description of the suspect but did not find him.

* * *

A woman said she was approaching her parked vehicle, a Nissan Versa, in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Market Street when she saw a group of hispanic males urinating on her car. She said she and her friends got in her vehicle and drove off because the group of men were yelling and acting aggressively towards her. When she got home she discovered damage to the rear passenger side including scratches and dents. Also there was damage to the rear passenger interior door molding.

* * *

A woman on Rubio Street said she heard a loud noise coming from the front of her residence. When she went to the front, she found that the front living room window was shattered into pieces. There was a large rock resting at the foot of her couch. An unknown person threw a rock at the front living room window. She did not have any suspect information for police at this time. The window is valued at over $1,000.

* * *

An employee of McKay's on Lee Highway said at approximately 6:20 a.m. a man was caught by the video surveillance system trying to getting inside the store. The suspect was described as a white male, wearing a green shirt and blue jeans pants. He removed the glass from the front door and broke it. When he attempted to remove the second glass from a second door he was intercepted by one of the employees. He then fled the scene on foot.

* * *

A theft was reported from a building at 1600 E 23rd St. A man said her wallet containing his drivers license, ATM card, and $38 in currency was stolen from the check out counter. Upon viewing the store's security camera an officer was able to identify a tall black male taking the wallet from the counter. The slim man was wearing a blue long sleeve button down shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a tan baseball cap. The suspect was recorded leaving the store looking through the wallet.

* * *

At ESPIN Technologies on Discovery Drive, an employee said she left her car parked (unlocked) there at about 11:45 a.m. and she left it there for about 20 minutes. She said that she left her purse in the car during that time, and it contained her wallet. Later at about 1:15 p.m., she discovered that the wallet was gone and she said that it had to have been stolen there because that is the only time she was away from her purse. She said she knows that she did not drop or leave the wallet anywhere.

* * *

An officer checked out a suspicious person at 736 Georgia Ave. The officer said, "Upon my arrival I observed George Floyd buckling his pants. As I approached him I noticed that he had just finished defecating on the sidewalk. He was told to pick it up and properly dispose of it. George was checked for wants and warrants. After doing so he was cleared by dispatch and was told to gather his belongs and leave the property."

* * *

A man at E 5th Street said he had just finished washing his bicycle when he went inside for a moment. Once he came back outside he noticed that his bicycle was stolen. The bicycle is described as a black Fezzari mountain bike.