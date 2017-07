Latest Hamilton County Jail Booking Report

Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Here is the latest jail booking report from Hamilton County:

ALSOBROOK, CONSTANCE KELLEY

207 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

BEAVERS, FRANK THOMAS

4002 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

----

BROWN, BRETT NATHANIEL

9005 WACONDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

----

BRUMLOW, SAMUEL RICHARD

1325 WILSON RD LOT 108 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

CLARK, ROBERT DAMON

8544 JERRY LN HARRISON,

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

COOPER, BRYAN LEE

2409 GAYLORD WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

----

CRUTCHER, BRITIAN TRACEY

4611 PAW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

DOBBS, JOHN WILEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

FASANO, JOSHUA JON

332 RIDGE SIDE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

FAILURE TO APPEAR

----

GARCIA-PEREZ, JOSE

UNKNOWN ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

----

GRAYSON, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

CONTEMPT OF COURT (NONSUPPORT)

----

HICKS, BARRY WAYNE

9010 HARRISON BAY ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE

----

HIXSON, ANTHONY DARRYL

HOMESLESS SODDY DAISY, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

----

HOLCOMB, LORI MARIE

4025 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.

